We secured 2,220 convictions in 2021 – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it secured a total of 2, 220 convictions across all its commands in 2021.

Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement Thursday.

He said: “The figure which emerged from a review of the Commission’s performance in the outgone year shows that the Lagos Command of the Agency recorded the most convictions – 481, closely followed by the Ibadan Command with 324 convictions, while the Port Harcourt Zonal Command had 230 convictions.

“The conviction secured by the Commission in 2021 is the highest by the EFCC since inception. Before 2021, the highest record of conviction by the Commission was secured in 2019 with 1,280 convictions. The 2220 record of 2021 is a 127.5 per cent improvement over the 2019 record.

“Interestingly, too, the 2,220 record represents a 98.49 per cent success rate in prosecution as the Commission lost only 34 cases during this period.

“Commenting on the performance, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the personnel of the Commission for their industry and dedication, despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in court. He assured that the EFCC will continue to motivate all categories of staff for greater efficiency through capacity development and other incentives.”

 

