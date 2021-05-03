News Top Stories

We service our loans based on agreed terms –Honeywell Group

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Following last week’s board and management changes in FBN Holdings Plc and First Bank Limited, the management of Honeywell Group has said the loans granted it by the bank are performing and also serviced, according to the terms of agreement.

 

In a statement to this effect, the company said: “We have serviced all our credit facilities in line with the terms agreed with First Bank and at no point have any of these facilities been non-performing.

 

“Like most companies, Honeywell Group utilises its own equity and borrows from banks and other financial institutions to carry out its operations. Partnering with local and international financiers, we have a strong track record of mutually beneficial successes with our partners, based on honouring obligations and delivering returns to all stakeholders.”

 

On the relationship between it and the bank, the statement said since 1972, Honeywell Group and First Bank of Nigeria (First Bank or the Bank) have had a professional business relationship, which preceded the group’s investment in First Bank over a decade later.

 

“Honeywell Group’s relationship with First Bank has always been professional, at arm’s length and in accordance with all regulatory and industry practices and norms.

 

The credit facilities, which we have accessed from First Bank and indeed other banks, were granted after due negotiations, with the necessary documentation and in line with regulatory policies and industry standards,” the statement noted.

 

The statement added that in 2015, First Bank under the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), drew the company’s attention to a 2004 circular (BSD/9/2004), which required that insider related facilities must not exceed 10 per cent of paid-up share capital. It noted that based on this directive, “we subsequently entered negotiations with the bank to agree an appropriate repayment structure and the final negotiated position was duly approved by the CBN.

 

“It is important to note that from the inception of the facilities and to-date, the facilities have been performing. “In accordance with agreed terms, our facilities are adequately secured with First Bank, with collaterals in place at over 170 per cent of Forced Sales Value and 230 per cent at Open Market Value.

 

“In addition to the above, First Bank, on the directive of CBN, requested additional security in the form of FBN Holdings Plc shares held by the Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko, citing a 2001 circular.

 

This was duly provided through an authorisation to place a lien on the shares. “Honeywell Group has continued to meet all its obligations on its facilities with the bank, according to agreed terms and has reduced its exposure by nearly 30 per cent in two and half years.

 

The facilities were charged at market rates and the bank continues to earn significant interest therefrom.”

 

Honeywell Group, a Nigerian investment holding company, is deeply vested in critical sectors of the economy such as financial services, hospitality, energy, infrastructure and foods. It directly employs over 10,000 men and women while also supporting thousands more through partnerships and community programmes. With nearly 50 years of operations,

 

Honeywell Group continues to positively impact communities and the lives of millions of Nigerians. From connecting communities to the national power grid, to providing nourishment to over four million households annually, Honeywell Group remains a long standing positive contributor to communities and the overall growth and development of Nigeria.

 

“Over the last five decades of our existence, Honeywell Group has positively impacted the communities in which we operate. “We have been at the forefront of the development of key sectors of the Nigerian economy, including telecommunications, real estate and financial services.

 

Through our investments and involvement in food manufacturing and processing companies, we have contributed to feeding Nigerians for over 50 years with staples such as flour, noodles, pasta, dairy and fish.

 

“We are a law-abiding, responsible corporate citizen, providing employment to thousands of Nigerians, supporting our communities, delivering value to our stakeholders, and complying with regulatory requirements.

 

“We remain committed to delivering enduring value and improving lives,” the statement added.

