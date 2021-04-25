Metro & Crime

We shall be back, gunmen warn Uzodinma’s kinsmen

…as locals flee home, market deserted

Apprehension has continued to mount following last Saturday’s attack on the Omuma country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State by armed men believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

 

This is also as members of the community are fleeing their homes.
The major news now making the round in the area is the warning purportedly left behind by the gunmen that they would be back.

 

A kimsman of the governor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that: “When I heard the report of heavy gunfire during the attack on the governor’s home, I ducked into a corner and stayed there for the length of time the gunmen operated within the governor’s premises. When things calmed down and I assumed the gunmen had left, I came out and was walking home with some kinsmen when we were suddenly surrounded by armed men.

 

“They took all our mobile phones and told us that the attack on the governor’s home, was just the beginning, that they will be back.”

 

Apparently, with the horrifying incident of Saturday morning, no local wants to be caught up in a crossfire when the gunmen return. This is why the villagers are vacating their homes to neighbouring communities.

 

Also, the arrival of soldiers to the community may not have placated anybody as some locals are convinced that the stay of the army will ultimately be exploitative to the locals in the long run.

