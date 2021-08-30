News

We should encourage more Boko Haram surrender to end insurgency – Lawan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Monday, said that the reports that Boko Haram elements were coming out of their trenches to surrender to Nigerian troops should be encouraged.

According to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate, Lawan stated this in Maiduguri, Borno State at the Palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi.

The Senate President was in the state, in company with the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on condolence visit to the Monarch who lost his elder brother and also to the family of former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe over the death of his mother-In-Law.

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum and his Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur were also on ground to play host to the visitors at Kingibe’s residence as well as the Shehu of Borno’s Palace.

He seized the opportunity of the condolence visit to reassure the people in that part of the country that the Federal Government would continue to work with the state authorities to ensure restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“We have come to condole you over the death of your elder brother that occurred recently. May his soul rest in Ajanaah Firdausi.

“This is a loss not only to you, Your Highness but to all of us. That is why we have deemed it fit and necessary to come and condole with you, the family and the good people of Borno State.”

Responding, the Shehu of Borno said his people had “seriously suffered as a result of Boko Haram crisis” but added that they were “lucky” to have the Buhari government which eventually changed the tide.

The President of the Senate and the Yobe Governor were both accompanied on the trip by Senator Sadiq Umar Suleiman, Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Dr. Babagana M. Aji, Permanent Secretary (Yobe State), Ambassador Zanna Aliyu Ibrahim and Ambassador Babagana Ajimi who is the Chairman, Board of Directors, Federal Neuro Psychiatry Hospital, Kaduna.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Parties adopt new vote-buying tactics to evade EFCC, security agencies

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Akure

…engage in cash transfers, bulk payment buying, others   Yesterday’s governorship election in Ondo State witnessed a structured vote-buying tactics as political parties devised new means to evade the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies in order to induce voters. In most of the voting centers in Akure South, the parties […]
News

Nigerian govs slam Buhari, say he’s misguiding, overheating polity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian governors across the 36 states of the country have slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the state legislatures and judiciaries’ autonomy, saying it is detrimental to the nation. Specifically, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum resolved to call for the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary. […]
News

Jos Crisis: Sanwo-Olu evacuates 3-week-old baby, 64 Lagos students

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the recent attacks and killings in Jos, Plateau State capital, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday successfully evacuated a three-week-old baby, the mother and undergraduate students of Lagos extraction at the University of Jos (UNIJOS). The first set of evacuees, comprising 64 students and the three-week-old-baby, named Daniella, who was reported to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica