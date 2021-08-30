We should encourage more Boko Haram surrender to end insurgency – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Monday, said that the reports that Boko Haram elements were coming out of their trenches to surrender to Nigerian troops should be encouraged.

According to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate, Lawan stated this in Maiduguri, Borno State at the Palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi.

The Senate President was in the state, in company with the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on condolence visit to the Monarch who lost his elder brother and also to the family of former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe over the death of his mother-In-Law.

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum and his Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur were also on ground to play host to the visitors at Kingibe’s residence as well as the Shehu of Borno’s Palace.

He seized the opportunity of the condolence visit to reassure the people in that part of the country that the Federal Government would continue to work with the state authorities to ensure restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“We have come to condole you over the death of your elder brother that occurred recently. May his soul rest in Ajanaah Firdausi.

“This is a loss not only to you, Your Highness but to all of us. That is why we have deemed it fit and necessary to come and condole with you, the family and the good people of Borno State.”

Responding, the Shehu of Borno said his people had “seriously suffered as a result of Boko Haram crisis” but added that they were “lucky” to have the Buhari government which eventually changed the tide.

The President of the Senate and the Yobe Governor were both accompanied on the trip by Senator Sadiq Umar Suleiman, Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Dr. Babagana M. Aji, Permanent Secretary (Yobe State), Ambassador Zanna Aliyu Ibrahim and Ambassador Babagana Ajimi who is the Chairman, Board of Directors, Federal Neuro Psychiatry Hospital, Kaduna.

