We should not even be considered title chasers – Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Manchester United are not title contenders, saying that suggestion has been whipped up by the media.

 

The Red Devils were seconds away from drawing level with Manchester City at the top of the table – albeit having played two games more – but Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted deep into injury time to secure a 3-3 draw for Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

 

It was a poor goal for United to concede, with Harry Maguire dropping back to play the Everton attackers onside and David de Gea being slow off his line as Calvert- Lewin controlled before slotting home.

 

Everton’s first goal was a mistake from De Gea, who parried a cross from Calvert-Lewin into the path of Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Solskjaer admitted he was frustrated with how his side defended.

