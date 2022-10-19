News

We spend N100m yearly to promote Olokun festival – Foundation

Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) has said it spends N100 million yearly to promote the Olokun Festival.

OFF Chief Promoter, Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams said the financial investment in particular from members tells the level of the foundation’s determination and commitment to the project of cultural promotion.

He highlighted part of the one week programmes lined up for the celebration to include prayers on Thursday, October 20; intellectual discourse particularly commemorating the 20th anniversary holds on Friday in Ikeja, beauty pageant on Sunday and the grand finale in Badagry on Tuesday with boat regatta, festival float and Olosa gala.

Adams, represented by the Publicity Secretary of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, at a briefing Wednesday ahead of the 2022 edition of Olokun Festival and 20th anniversary of the Olokun Festival Foundation, said the double celebration connote the success story of OFF.

He stated: “Every year, we celebrate the grand finale of the Olokun Festival in Badagry, to reflect the spiritual meaning of both the Olokun and the Olosa in the cultural fiesta. It is also noteworthy that the festival attracts over 10,000 tourists from every part of the world.

“Tourists usually come to the festival from neighbouring countries like Benin Republic and Togo. Even they come from Cuba, Brazil and other countries to witness the global event.

“What this really means is that each year, we inject several millions of naira into the economy of the host community. Apart from this, the Olokun/Olosa Festival has been a source of blessing to Badagry and its adjoining communities.”

 

