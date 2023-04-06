We spend N6bn on workers, pensioners monthly – Ondo

The Ondo State Government spends N6 billion monthly on workers and pensioners, according to the Head of Service Kayode Ogundele. Speaking on the Ondo State Radio Corporation (OSRC), he said the money is spent on 54,850 workers and pensioners. The breakdown, according to Ogundele, includes 42,000 civil ser-vants in the core civil service, local government, and teaching service commission. About 12,000 pensioners are on the payroll of the government. Ogunlele said the N6 billion is paid out of the N7 billion allocation from the federation account. Despite a paucity of funds, he said the state government has not sacked any civil servants since the inception of the Rotimi Akeredolu administration in 2016. Ogundele said the ef- forts to sanitize the payroll system and ensure the financial obligation of the government has yielded results as N600 million has been recovered from dead and absconded civil servants as a result of a verification exercise carried out by the government. Despite the effort to sanitize the civil service, Ogundele said some workers had been caught circumventing the system to get undue salaries, saying some of them are facing disciplinary action in their various departments.

