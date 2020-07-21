News

We spent N3.4 bn on approved trainings –suspended NSITF MD

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun, has said the N3.4 billion alleged by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to have been spent on “non existent training’ by his management was spent on approved trainings from 2017 to 2019.

 

Somefun also accused the minister of hijacking the management of the agency, saying allegations against the suspended management was strange to them.

 

The MD disclosed this yesterday before the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating procedural breach of the presidential directives by both the ministers of labour and employment, and power, the alleged breach in procurement procedures and financial malpractices and malfeasance by those agencies.

 

He said the minister was being economical with the truth when he accused his management of spending N3.4 billion on a non-existing training.

 

He tendered documents before the committee, which he claimed were evidence of approvals for the trainings, beneficiaries, certificates awarded to them and payment made to them through the remita platform being operated by the fund.

 

He said the minister violated the public service rules and ignored circulars from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on how appointed chief executives should be disciplined.

 

According to him, the normal procedure would have been for the board to investigate any allegation against the management and forward their report to the permanent secretary, who will in turn forward same to the minister.

 

He said further that what the minister was expected to do was to forward the report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who will set up an independent investigation before recommending a course of action to the President.

 

Somefun said the minister personally wrote letters to the Bureau of Public Procurement(BPP) and the office of the Auditor General to investigate the fund, but did not wait for the report from the two agencies before suspending them.

 

He alleged that while he was on his annual leave, the  minister ordered the general manager, finance to pay the sum of N81 million for a training that was not done saying, “when I returned from leave, I queried the GM, finance and insisted that the training must be held. That is one of my sins that I was not forgiven”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: California reimposes restrictions after spike in new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gyms, churches and hairdressers have been told to close in more than half of California’s 58 counties after the state recorded more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closures in the 30 counties where numbers of cases are rising, including Los Angeles and San Diego, the two most populous. Newsom […]
News

Open grazing: Benue Livestock Guards impound 90 cows

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State Livestock Guards yesterday impounded 90 cows for contravening the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.   State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki who displayed the animals in Makurdi, told journalists that 60 cows were impounded in Ohimini and 30 in Logo Local Government Area.   […]
News

PDP lacks tact, strategy, resorts to excuses, mudslinging –Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday described as shameful and lack of tact, the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever as governor of the state for the election. Ize-Iyamu had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: