We spent N3.4bn spent on approved trainings, says suspended NSITF MD

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun has said the N3.4 billion alleged by the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige to have been spent on “non existent training” by his management was spent on approved trainings from 2017 to 2019.

 

Somefun also accused the minister of hijacking the management of the agency, saying allegations against the suspended management was strange to them.

 

The MD disclosed this Monday before the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating procedural breach of the presidential directives by both the ministers of labour and employment, and power and the alleged breach in procurement procedures and financial malpractices and malfeasance by those agencies.

 

He said the minister was being economical with the truth when he accused his management of spending N3.4 billion on a non existing training.

 

He tendered documents before the committee, which he claimed were evidence of approvals for the trainings, beneficiaries, certificates awarded to them and payment made to them through the remita platform being operated by the fund.

 

He said the minister violated the public service rules and ignored circulars from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on how appointed chief executives should be disciplined.

 

According to him, the the normal procedure would have been for the board to investigate any allegation against the management and forward their report to the permanent secretary who will in turn forward same to the minister.

