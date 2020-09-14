We spent N400,000 to treat each COVID-19 patient, Kaduna govt insists

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, yesterday disclosed that contrary to the statement credited to Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, it actually costs more than N400,000 to diagnose and treat a COVID- 19 patient in the state. Baloni, who gave a breakdown of the cost in a statement yesterday, said the cost included “the healthcare infrastructure that supports the capacity to trace, test and treat” a COVID-19 patient.

The commissioner then said that the total cost of treating a COVID-19 patient as well as the renovation and equipping of the four treatment centres and the surveillance of his or her contacts for 14 days amount to N436, 457. The statement further said that pre-admission services, which included diagnostic test kits like specimen bottle and swab sticks, costs N21,650 per patient.

“Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for testing, especially gloves, disposable gowns and face masks cost N2,400,’’ Baloni added. The commissioner further said that the state government also bore the cost of evacuating the patient to the treatment facility, which costs N3,500, while the cost of feeding and COVID-19 support medication was N24,000

. The statement also said that the state paid for the cost of pre-morbid drugs and complications and personal protective equipment, amounting to N6,000; N6,000 and N48, 000 respectively. According to Baloni, the administration also footed personnel costs, paid for cleaning agents, shouldered the cost of laundry, incineration, equipment, fueling and other utilities, amounting to N77,000

