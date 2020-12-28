We stand by Bishop Kukah’s message of truth – Catholic Secretariat

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has thrown its weight behind the Christmas Day message delivered by Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, which he titled, ‘A Nation in Search of Vindication.

The message, which has continued to generate criticism and support from some Nigerians and clerics, highlighted the rising insecurity in the country, and failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to bring succour to the people.

Bishop Kukah further warned that Nigeria was at the verge of becoming a failed state when he said: “Our country’s inability to feed itself is one of the most dangerous signs of state failure and a trigger to violence.”

A statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, National Director CSN’s Social Communication, Fr. Mike Umoh, noted that the Catholic Church in Nigeria has taken its stand with Kukah’s position on the state of the nation, given the prolonged insecurity and economic challenges gradually crippling the country.

He raised concerns over the incessant attacks on Bishop Kukah, who was alleged by some individuals of having an agenda to instigate violence and hinder national integration with his message.

While advising Nigerians to stand in support of the truth, he cautioned against falling for the antics of those he described as players of the religious and tribal card even at the expense of the general good of the nation.

He said: “We are quite aware of the 2020 Christmas Message by our revered Bishop Hassan Kukah and the enormous space it has enjoyed on social media and in the public sphere.

“As expected, the agents of evil have gathered to attack the person of the Bishop and to discredit the simple obvious truth of the message. This is the stock in trade of evil people.

“However, they often succeed when good people Christians, choose to do nothing. We are therefore calling attention to this new development so that we can all rise in unison and stand for truth.

“The situation in Nigeria no longer allows anyone to sit on the fence, indifference is now a greater form of sin. Everyone must choose and stand up for what he/she believes in.

“The truth about our nation is also that there are only two parties now existing: the good and the evil, the oppressed and the oppressor, the suffering people and the benefiting government officers and their families. Please stop allowing anyone fool you with these cards: religion and tribe.”

