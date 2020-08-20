News

We still have 98 active COVID-19 cases in Ekiti, says commissioner

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Despite the lockdown imposed on Ekiti State and the enforcement of compulsory use of face masks by residents, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, yesterday disclosed that the state still had 98 COVID-19 active cases with 80 people still being treated at the 120-bed capacity isolation centre.

The commissioner said the state had recorded four deaths with the last one involving a 54-year-old man who died due to COVID-19 complications with underlining factor of diabetes. Yaya-Kolade said: “Ekiti still has 98 active cases while we have recorded 206 cases with 80 patients still being treated in our isolation. “From inception, we have treated and discharged 104 patients. We had recorded four deaths, with the last one involving a 54- year old man who had diabetes. We have done a lot to ensure that we boost our testing capacity through the establishment of a molecular laboratory.

“The isolation centre has the necessary life support facilities and we are taking our tests to all the 16 local governments .The patients were being given immune booster and we are telling our people to make themselves available. This disease is treatable, so our people should not hide.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogoni group demands investigation into alleged police invasion of Nunieh’s residence

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Ogoni Welfare Association Lagos, the umbrella body of all Ogonis resident in Lagos State, has strongly condemned the alleged illegal invasion of the private residence of the former interim Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joi Nunieh by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   […]
News

IWA to Ohanaeze, IPOB: Speak with one voice for united Igbo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Igbo World Assembly (IWA), the apex diaspora Igbo organization has expressed deep worry over what it described as emerging rift between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra I(POB), saying that unless both groups work together, the actualization of a better Igbo may be derailed. In a statement jointly signed by IWA Chairman, Vice […]
News

Feeling the heat of COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

For workers in Delta State, these are difficult times. While the whole world battles the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, workers in the state are grappling with the revision of their salaries to the standard of the N18,000 minimum wage. That is in spite of the fact that the state government was among the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: