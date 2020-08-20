We still have 98 active COVID-19 cases in Ekiti, says commissioner

Despite the lockdown imposed on Ekiti State and the enforcement of compulsory use of face masks by residents, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, yesterday disclosed that the state still had 98 COVID-19 active cases with 80 people still being treated at the 120-bed capacity isolation centre.

The commissioner said the state had recorded four deaths with the last one involving a 54-year-old man who died due to COVID-19 complications with underlining factor of diabetes. Yaya-Kolade said: “Ekiti still has 98 active cases while we have recorded 206 cases with 80 patients still being treated in our isolation. “From inception, we have treated and discharged 104 patients. We had recorded four deaths, with the last one involving a 54- year old man who had diabetes. We have done a lot to ensure that we boost our testing capacity through the establishment of a molecular laboratory.

“The isolation centre has the necessary life support facilities and we are taking our tests to all the 16 local governments .The patients were being given immune booster and we are telling our people to make themselves available. This disease is treatable, so our people should not hide.”

