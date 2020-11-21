Top Stories

We took live bullets to Lekki Toll Plaza, says army

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Army has admitted that it took live rounds to Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, when #EndSARS protesters were dispersed after two weeks of converging on the place.
Ibrahim Taiwo, commander of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, broke the news while testifying before the judicial panel the Lagos State government set up to probe the incident.
Commenting on the incident while being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Taiwo, however, said the live rounds were not used on protesters.
He said they were meant for the protection of the army team that was deployed to restore order in the state.
The army commander said while the soldiers who opened fire used blank bullets, their colleagues with live rounds were on ground to protect them from suspected hoodlums who caused trouble.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC begins aggrieved members’ reconciliation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is embarking on immediate reconciliatory processes among aggrieved members of the party at all levels.   Chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, also said that Nigerians still believe in the ruling party for a prosperous future.   Buni, who […]
News Top Stories

Job stress increases risk for brain, memory decline

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study at the Colorado State University in the United States, has found that physical stress in one’s job may be associated with faster brain ageing and poorer memory. These findings under the research topic ‘Work and Brain Health Across the Lifespan,’ were published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Human Neuroscience’. An Assistant Professor […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s refineries record N154bn loss in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) broke a 43-year-old jinx as it published the first ever audited report since its establishment in 1977. From the report, it was revealed that Kaduna refinery recorded zero revenue in 2018. Despite posting zero revenue, the Kaduna refinery, the 2018 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) of the corporation published on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: