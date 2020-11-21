We took live bullets to Lekki Toll Plaza, says army

The Nigerian Army has admitted that it took live rounds to Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, when #EndSARS protesters were dispersed after two weeks of converging on the place.

Ibrahim Taiwo, commander of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, broke the news while testifying before the judicial panel the Lagos State government set up to probe the incident.

Commenting on the incident while being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Taiwo, however, said the live rounds were not used on protesters.

He said they were meant for the protection of the army team that was deployed to restore order in the state.

The army commander said while the soldiers who opened fire used blank bullets, their colleagues with live rounds were on ground to protect them from suspected hoodlums who caused trouble.

