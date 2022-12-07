News

We took pre-emptive measures to prevent flooding –Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that despite being less than two meters above sea level, his administration took preventive steps to avert the calamity of flooding in Lagos He explained that this was why the state was spared from the flood that devastated many other regions of the country.

The governor thanked the electorate for their support and unity for his administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the flag off of his governorship campaign for reelection at the weekend, with the slogan, “A Greater Lagos Rising,” at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, located in the Onikan area of the state (APC).

For continued effective service delivery, he asked people to reelect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, as well as other party candidates running for other offices. Governor Sanwo-Olu claimed that his administration did not take for granted the backing and authority bestowed upon it when he was chosen as the state’s governor more than three years ago. He added that his team put in a lot of effort to meet challenges brought on by the world’s financial crisis and other upheavals. T he campaign’s tagline, “A Greater Lagos Rising,” he claimed, was inspired by the enormous strides his administration had made with the THEMES programme. He emphasised the great advancements made in the state’s transportation and traffic management systems.

‘‘You can witness the completion of our train projects, and there will soon be an intra-city rail system in Lagos for the first time in more than 40 or 50 years, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We are managing it for you now that we have finished it. You have witnessed our dedication to all of our BRT lanes, first and last mile buses, new taxis, ferry port expansion at 17 places throughout Lagos, and new axis.’’

 

