Sports

We took you from streets, creeks, so help us, Pinnick tells Eagles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has taken a dig at the Super Eagles players saying they should be grateful to the soccer body for providing the platform for them to become stars rather than haggle about money.

 

Pinnick who made the remarks while speaking with the players during the dinner time visit tactically took the swipe at them.

 

The relationship between the players and the FA has become frosty following the refusal of the federation to pay the stars’ bonuses and allowances. It got worse when defender Leon Balogun openly criticised the NFF, confirming the shabby treatment of the players. However, Pinnick said during the meeting that,

 

“We just need your collective support, so, when we call on you to assist us, you should know that we lifted you from the streets, we lifted you from the creeks, we enabled you grow into various national teams. NFF is not part of what you take home. The only thing we need is to work as a team.

 

We can enhance, we can influence. I am in FIFA Council.” Also present at the dinner were players who were not born in Nigeria, such as, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Ola Aina, Maduka Okoye, Innocent Bonke.

 

He however seized the opportunity to announce the contract between the NFF and Baba Ijebu worth N4m.

 

“We are almost there by God’s grace. I can also tell you that we signed another contract today with Baba Ijebu for N400,000,000. Then, I cal also tell you and this is to only the players. “

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020: France beat Germany in group opener

Posted on Author Reporter

  World champions France started their Euro 2020 campaign with a win over Germany thanks to a Mats Hummels’ own goal in a high-quality heavyweight Group F match. Hummels – recalled for this tournament after being told by coach Joachim Low in 2019 that his international career was over – diverted Lucas Hernandez’s cross into […]
Sports

Woodward: Man United will back Solskjaer in summer window

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United will back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a long-term plan centred around summer transfer windows, according to the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Woodward has come out in support of Solskjaer several times, most recently in November when the club released their first-quarter financial results and reported a 20 per cent fall in their […]
Sports

EPL: Spurs win at Wolves, Man Utd draw at Saints

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United were held to a Premier League draw at Southampton, who claimed their first point of the new campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side started the season in blistering fashion by hammering Leeds but were poor for large periods on the south coast, reports the BBC. United almost scored in the opening six minutes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica