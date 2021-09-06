We took you from streets, creeks, so help us, Pinnick tells Eagles

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has taken a dig at the Super Eagles players saying they should be grateful to the soccer body for providing the platform for them to become stars rather than haggle about money.

Pinnick who made the remarks while speaking with the players during the dinner time visit tactically took the swipe at them.

The relationship between the players and the FA has become frosty following the refusal of the federation to pay the stars’ bonuses and allowances. It got worse when defender Leon Balogun openly criticised the NFF, confirming the shabby treatment of the players. However, Pinnick said during the meeting that,

“We just need your collective support, so, when we call on you to assist us, you should know that we lifted you from the streets, we lifted you from the creeks, we enabled you grow into various national teams. NFF is not part of what you take home. The only thing we need is to work as a team.

We can enhance, we can influence. I am in FIFA Council.” Also present at the dinner were players who were not born in Nigeria, such as, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Ola Aina, Maduka Okoye, Innocent Bonke.

He however seized the opportunity to announce the contract between the NFF and Baba Ijebu worth N4m.

“We are almost there by God’s grace. I can also tell you that we signed another contract today with Baba Ijebu for N400,000,000. Then, I cal also tell you and this is to only the players. “

