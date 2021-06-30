Metro & Crime

‘We used guns recovered during #EndSARS protest to kill’

Posted on

A suspected cultist, Olaide Adelu, yesterday said he used guns recovered from Yahoo boys during the #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, Osun State, to kill people. The suspect, a teenager, was paraded alongside a 22-year-old Yusuf Arowolo by the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, at the state police command, Osogbo. The police said the suspects were arrested on June 26, 2021 about 4.40pm. Adelu said: “I had an altercation with one man called Sikoli Eleshe aka The Boxer who wanted to fight me but I cannot overpower him. I took my gun and shot him. We keep our guns with ‘Tioja’.

Those guns were recovered from ‘Yahoo boys’ when they were protesting #EndSARS in Osogbo last year. We are using those guns to maim people.” Meanwhile, a 21-year-old former convict, Tope Gbenga aka Jembe, confessed to killing two people between February and June after he returned from prison.

Gbenga explained that the killing was carried out deliberately in retaliation of the killing of his elder brother, Jasper, by members of Aye confraternity in 2017. The suspect, who confessed to being a member of the Eye confraternity from Ilesa, admitted that he was caught with a gun during a raid on one house. He said: “I used the gun for my personal protection against a rival group (Aye) when I came back from the prison and discovered that the rival group (Aye) was after my life. “It was this same rival group that killed my brother aka Jasper in 2017. The same rival group shot me after I came back from prison.

So, I ran to the person that initiated me into (Eye) fraternity for help that (Aye) rival group was after my life. “My initiator gave me a gun. I used the gun to kill two of the rival group members in February at the Asoje area where Lekan Emir resides but I cannot remember their names and the date I killed them.”

