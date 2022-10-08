News

We’ ve broken jinx of political party not succeeding itself– Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi has said that his administration has succeeded in being the first to produce a successor in terms of political continuity. Fayemi spoke on Friday at the state House of Assembly, while giving the last account of his stewardship on the occasion of the fourth and final anniversary of his second term. The governor said his tenure has focused on reclaiming Ekitiland and restore the values. “It is therefore, my honour and privilege to present this State of the State address today for the last time as your Governor.

“I thank God Almighty for His grace upon us as a people, State, and government, and I congratulate all the sons and daughters of Ekiti State on this auspicious occasion of a seamless transition; the first of its kind in Ekiti State. “Finally, we have broken the jinx of a political party not succeeding itself in Ekiti State. Congratulations to all of us! “You would recall that in keeping with our philosophy of accountability to you; the people, we have, in the course of rendering our stewardship in the last four years, provided and given feedback on the mandate you entrusted to us.

“Every year, I come here to give an account of our activities in office – providing details of how we worked to rebuild the foundations of good governance – and galvanise our people to understand and support our agenda. By so doing, we have institutionalised this act of accountability starting with the first 100 Days in office, and later, First, Second, Third and Fourth State of the State Address-es,” he said. The governor stated that the periodic feedback has enabled the opportunity to constantly keep people abreast of all relevant activities, processes and outcomes. “All through the first year, we WALKED THE TALK, with a focus on restoring our values and enhancing our impact. In the second year, we took STEADY STRIDES, and impacted more lives and initiated new legacy projects, despite the advent of COVID-19 and its attendant global disruptions.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

