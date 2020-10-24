We want a vibrant, all-inclusive Naija Dance championship –Oshinaike

Veteran dancer, choreographer, Mr. Muyiwa Osinaike (FGND), has called on the three-tiers of governments, stakeholders and the private sector to evolve a new blueprint that will raise the standard of dance competitions in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, on the sidelines of the maiden edition of Naija Dance Championships scheduled to hold next year, Osinaike said it was imperative for a proactive step to be taken in redirecting the nation’s potential in the competition.

Osinaike, who is also an astute event consultant with almost 40 years’ experience in his trade, explained that the state qualification and national finals of the championship would hold at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. He added further that registration for the championship will commence on November 1, 2020 to terminate on January 15, 2021, while screening for the states’ entries is slated for January 25, 2021.

The state finals are scheduled to take place on February 14, 2021, while Regional Finals are scheduled to hold as follow: North – March 7, 2021, in Abuja; South-East – March 14, 2021, in Owerri; South-South – March 21, 2021, in Uyo; and South-West – March 28, 2021, in Ibadan.

According to him, the grand finale will hold on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Lagos. He said: “You’ll recall the exploit of John Player Gold Leaf Dance Championship took competitive dance to national level in the early 1980s, and in the process produced international dance figures like Charles Horpst and Isaac Chinagorom who both represented Nigeria at different times at international dance championships.

“After the great exploit of John Players Disco Championship, Nigeria has never experienced such in the dance industry. In view of the aforementioned, Francosh Entertainment and PaulDavid N Andrew Ltd. are organising the maiden edition of Naija Dance Championship which will hold in 2021.”

He added that it the need to recreate a more vibrant and all inclusive dance championships that will manifest (In the near future) as African Championships within the first five years, that inspired the new dance championship tagged: Naija Dance Championships.

“The 30 days event is designed to explore the Hiphop Style, attain the world standards in modern contemporary movements, and showcase the traditional forms in a competitive and convivial environment,” he said.

Osinaike, who represented Ogun State twice in the John Player Disco Championship in the 80s, said the Naija Dance Championeniran ship is aimed at showcasing and developing talents discovered, engaging and empowering our youths, tutor their mind towards growth and national unity as well as create employment.

He said: “Apart from creating employment, the championship will also be used to create and boost tourism with a view to replacing the dwindling crude oil economy in the country.

The event will also be used to specifically build and promote dance tourism in Nigeria. “Naija Dance Championship embraces all lovers of dance, music, and funfair. With over 100 million Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 45 years, will be caught up in the euphoria of the season.”

Osinaike said the overall winner will be going away with at least N1million if no sponsor indicated an interest in the project but if otherwise, more will be given to the winner.

He also disclosed that some of the revenue generated during the project would be used to build a dance academy in the country to promote professionalism in the dance industry.

Explaining further on the idea behind the dance championship, the Chief Executive Officer, Paul- David N Andrew, Dr. Niyi Adekeye, said he indicated interest in partnering with the project due to his love for entertainment and awareness of the health benefits of dancing as a means of exercise.

He urged everyone to engage in dance as a form of exercise, stressing that it benefits the heart, brain and human muscles. He said: “I have always had flair for entertainment because it brings about national unity, this project is to engage the young and the old from different parts of the country.

“Our plan is to go to other African countries. After the third year of a successful project, engaging other African countries will also spur international tourism.”

Also speaking at the press parley, the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Lagos State Chapter, Mr Makinde Ad-eniran, assured the organisers of the association’s support of the project. He said the project was a commendable one, which would create a model for the preservation of creative talents.

“We in NANTAP have endorsed this project and we give our full support to it. Our youths need models, and this platform will create models for the youth and groom natural talents in youths,” Adeniran said.

The Secretary-General, Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP), Mr Tairu Ajibode, who read the guild’s letter of endorsement, before presenting the letter to Oshinaike, commended the initiative, noting that it would encourage creativity in youths.

Speaking also on the project, renowned drummer and founder/ artistic director of Drumview Concept, Mr Isioma Williams, commended Oshinaike for initiating the project, noting that art teaches morals and that it is capable of engaging the youth meaningfully.

He also urged the Nigerian government to give full support to the dance industry to take hoodlums away from the streets.

Celebrated dancer and choreographer, Sani Imonikhe (aka Dance Machine), who was also at the press parley, said the initiative was introduced at the right time when moral decadence ought to be corrected in the society.

According to him, dancing is a lucrative business that Nigerian youths must embrace for wealth creation. “This project is commendable because it is bringing together hip-hop, traditional and contemporary dances and involving people from different ethnic groups; it will bring about national unity,” Imonikhe said.

Like this: Like Loading...