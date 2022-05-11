News Top Stories

We want debt cancellation, not relief –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…calls for African centre on vaccine research

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) is out to push for total debt cancellation by creditornations as opposed to debt relief or review. He said there was a clear difference between the three terms.

Gbajabiamila, who was speaking on day two of the ongoing 1st CoSAP in Abuja, Nigeria, yesterday, explained that the body would want all debts owed by African countries cancelled. He noted that this would help the countries to start from “reset the button to zero,” meaning they had no debts outstanding against them. Compared to debt review or relief, the Nigerian Speaker told his colleagues that in the case of the latter, the debts would still be outstanding, except that there would be some alterations, adjustments or even postponement of the repayment schedules. “We want to reset our buttons to read from zero.

That is the position, and I appeal that we all support this push,” he stated Gbajabiamila was contributing to discussions on the first plenary topic of the day, “Financing Africa’s Pandemic Response: Legislative Imperatives and Interventions,” anchored by the Country Representative in Nigeria of World Health Organisation, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo.

The session was chaired by theSpeakerof theNationalAssembly of South Africa, Hon Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Participants at the session, backing Gbajabiamila’s position, spoke on the need for parliaments to step up their oversight duties in tracking how the executive spent the loans taken on behalf of countries, which ended as debt burdens or traps.

Some noted that in countries that secured debt reliefs, the parliaments must interrogate how the money returned to them was spent. They pointed out that the creditor-nations, in considering the appeals for debt cancellation or relief, would look at several factors, including accounting for how the loans were utilised and the compliance of countries to agreements signed at the inception of the loan requests. Meanwhile, as part of his recommendation for tackling or preparing for pandemics, Gbajabiamila suggested setting aside a percentage of the health budget for vaccine research and manufacturing by African nations.

He said this could also be legislated to make compliance mandatory. The Nigerian Speaker also recommended the establishment of an African Centre for Vaccine Research and Production. He explained that the joint centre could be located anywhere on the continent, where all African countries could contribute to its development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

1999 Constitution: PANDEF faults bill intended to delete Section 162

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A political group, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has condemned what it called the obnoxious and satanic bill intended to delete Subsection 2, Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), describ-ing the bill as a ‘legislative coup’ against oil and gas producing states and regions. In a communiqué issued on Monday, after an emergency […]
News Top Stories

IATA projects $70bn revenue loss for airlines in 2021

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Alarm bells are ringing as global airlines are set to lose up to $70 billion in 2021. This is coming as carriers around the world will haemorrhage about $77 billion of cash in the second half of 2020, equivalent to $13 billion a month, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Despite desperate attempts […]
News Top Stories

Textile smuggling: CBN freezes 15 firms’ bank accounts

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has frozen the bank accounts of 15 firms that flouted Federal Government’s ban on textile smuggling. Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate, CBN, Mr. Edward Lamekek Adamu, confirmed this yesterday in Abuja at a meeting of stakeholders in cotton and garment value chain. Although names of the affected smugglers were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica