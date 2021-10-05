We want fair, equitable revenue sharing formula, Sanwo-Olu tells FG

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday demanded a sharing formula that is just, fair and equitable that will reflect the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse and also enhance the capacity of state and local governments.

The governor spoke at the opening of a two-day South-West Zonal Public hearing on the review of revenue allocation formula by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Monday at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island. In a memorandum on review of the revenue allocation formula he submitted to the RMAFC, Sanwo-Olu demanded the allocating of one per cent to Lagos.

He said the review of the current revenue allocation formula is long overdue, as the prosperity of Lagos directly or indirectly has its multiplying effect on the South-West and the entire country.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Our demand is a sharing formula that is just, fair and equitable, reflecting the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse; and also one that enhances the capacity of state and local governments to deliver high-quality services and the full dividends of democracy to the greatest number of our people. “Lagos State is no doubt the nation’s commercial capital, and population centre.

The level of funding required to service the State’s social and public infrastructure is so significant that i t will be difficult for the State to bear the burden for much longer under the present arrangement.

“I should say that it will actually be unfair to expect the State to bear this heavy burden on its own. It is therefore necessary to give due consideration to all the variables that support our advocacy for a special status.

“The call for a special status for Lagos is not a selfish proposition; it is in the best interest of the country and all Nigerians, for Lagos which accounts for about 20 per cent of the national GDP and about 10 per cent of the nation’s population to continue to prosper.”

Justifying the need for Lagos to be accorded special status, he said, “As former capital of the country for 77 years (compared to the 28 years that Abuja has been the Federal Capital Territory), Nigeria’s largest metropolis still bears the heavy brunt of being home to all Nigerians; irrespective of age, class, gender, religious affiliation or tribe.

“There are several statistics that shows the number of people that comes into Lagos every day, however, there are clear indications that most of these people migrate with the intention to make Lagos their new home and in pursuit of personal dreams due to the opportunities the city-state seemingly possesses, and this portends additional responsibilities on the government.

“Additionally, Lagos still harbours a huge number of federal establishments which could not be moved to Abuja.

