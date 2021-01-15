News

We want justice, petitioners tell Osun judicial panel

Petitioners at the on-going sitting of the Osun State judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality, human rights violations and related extra-judicial killings have appealed to the members of the panel to compel the Nigeria Police to implement some of the judgements already delivered by competent courts of law against officers and men of the force.

The petitioners, who claimed to have received judgements against the conduct of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police, also prayed the panel to consider their petitions, which were largely on the non-implementation of court verdicts over time.

This was even as a petitioner, Chief Adahku Oyinlola, recalled his ordeals at the hands of the police, saying that he was illegally arrested and gruesomely persecuted by police officers. He said he spent over N1,000,000 in the process.

It will be recalled that the panel had, at its last sitting, disclosed that over 70 per cent of the petitions before it were premised on gross disobedience to court rulings against the police.

At the sitting yesterday, the panel gave an order summoning the former Osun State Commissioner of Police, John Omoronike; former Area Commander, Ilesa, Joshua Atunnise; a Superintendent of Police, Omoyele and one Inspector Muyiwa, to appear before the panel on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Addressing journalists after the hearing of his petition, Oyinlola urged the panel to prevail on the police to implement the court verdict he received on his petition.

