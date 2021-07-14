We want Maduka to contest Anambra governorship election – Group

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Ndigbo United People’s Assembly (NUPA) has called on former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, to get a suitable political party to contest the governorship election. In a chat with newsmen yesterday shortly after rising from a strategic meeting of the group held in Awka, the state capital, the national leader of the group, Prince Bartho Igwedibia, said the group wanted Maduka to run because of his good track records, especially the laudable development he brought to his community, Umuchukwu in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state. This as the group expressed confidence that Mudaka, given the oppor-tunity, would replicate in the entire Anambra State, if elected governor. The group said: “Our choice of Godwin Maduka was because of his track records.

