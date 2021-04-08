Sports

We want to better 2019 performance – Iyaye

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, says Team Rivers ambition is to better last Festival’s performance. Speaking immediately after the Opening Ceremony, Iyaye who came to cheer the team to victory praised Edo State for a befitting opening ceremony. “First I want to commend the government of Edo State for a wonderful job, it was an awesome event considering several postponements of the festival I think they did a very good job,” he said. “Our ambition is to win, but at the end of the day we will be able to ascertain if that is possible or not.” Team Rivers placed second at the 19th National Sports Festival behind Delta State with 69 gold, 58 silver and 67 bronze medals, while Edo came third with 47 gold, 41 silver and 53 bronze medals. It will be recalled Team Rivers has so far won two gold medals, one of which came from Judo. The Honourable Commissioner remained optimistic that the state will add to her medals and be in a good position while lamenting the absence of fans due to the restrictions occasioned by the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Fire Rohr now, Aiyegbeni tells NFF

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Ex-international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has asked the Nigeria Football Federation to fire Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr for the team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Aiyegbeni said the former Bordeaux manager is one the worst coaches in Nigeria’s football history. Rohr assumed the role of Super Eagles head […]
Sports

Argentina great, Maradona, taken to hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been hospitalized in the city of La Plata, sources told ESPN Argentina. The 1986 World Cup winner, who manages first-division side Gimnasia La Plata, is being treated for something that is not considered an urgent physical issue, sources said. Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, was in attendance of Gimnasia’s […]
Sports

Solskjaer hits back at Lampard over VAR narrative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Frank Lampard after his Chelsea counterpart suggested Video Assistant Referees (VAR) have favoured them this season.   Lampard said Manchester United benefited from contentious VAR decisions and poor on-pitch decisions.   He commenting on how a “clear and obvious decision” went their way on Thursday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica