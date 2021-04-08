We want to better 2019 performance – Iyaye

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, says Team Rivers ambition is to better last Festival’s performance. Speaking immediately after the Opening Ceremony, Iyaye who came to cheer the team to victory praised Edo State for a befitting opening ceremony. “First I want to commend the government of Edo State for a wonderful job, it was an awesome event considering several postponements of the festival I think they did a very good job,” he said. “Our ambition is to win, but at the end of the day we will be able to ascertain if that is possible or not.” Team Rivers placed second at the 19th National Sports Festival behind Delta State with 69 gold, 58 silver and 67 bronze medals, while Edo came third with 47 gold, 41 silver and 53 bronze medals. It will be recalled Team Rivers has so far won two gold medals, one of which came from Judo. The Honourable Commissioner remained optimistic that the state will add to her medals and be in a good position while lamenting the absence of fans due to the restrictions occasioned by the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic.
Related Articles
Fire Rohr now, Aiyegbeni tells NFF
Ex-international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has asked the Nigeria Football Federation to fire Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr for the team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Aiyegbeni said the former Bordeaux manager is one the worst coaches in Nigeria’s football history. Rohr assumed the role of Super Eagles head […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Argentina great, Maradona, taken to hospital
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been hospitalized in the city of La Plata, sources told ESPN Argentina. The 1986 World Cup winner, who manages first-division side Gimnasia La Plata, is being treated for something that is not considered an urgent physical issue, sources said. Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, was in attendance of Gimnasia’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Solskjaer hits back at Lampard over VAR narrative
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Frank Lampard after his Chelsea counterpart suggested Video Assistant Referees (VAR) have favoured them this season. Lampard said Manchester United benefited from contentious VAR decisions and poor on-pitch decisions. He commenting on how a “clear and obvious decision” went their way on Thursday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)