We want to discover the next Burna Boy – Piriye Isokrari

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Aristokrat Group, Piriye Isokrari is one of the key players in the entertainment business in Africa. Recently his platform and Boomplay launched an initiative ‘Open House Series’ to help discover the next generation of talents in the music industry. In a chat with EDWIN USOBOH, he talks about artiste management, the task of managing award winning artistes Burna Boy, and other issues

Your label is best known for discovering and developing one of the biggest acts in African music today, Burna Boy. Can you tell us more about The Aristokrat Group?

The Aristokrat Group is an African Media and Entertainment Company headquartered in Lagos. Founded in 2009, The Aristokrat Group has expanded at a steady rate and is now present throughout the entire media and entertainment value chain. We currently house a record label, touring and event production company, film and television production company, music publishing company, and digital media company. The Aristokrat Group also offers a wide range of multimedia and entertainment services to artistes, labels and corporate brands.

How is it like managing an artiste like Burna Boy?

Burna boy is one of the generational talents, he is extremely talented, I like to compare him with a great football player like Lionel Messi, Burna boy is one of those super star players in this generation. There are Wizkid, Davido and Tuface of the past. Managing such artiste like Burna Boy that has a strong personality and vision, one has to allow the artiste be the artiste, one will just be there as one of the guardians and advisors, one shouldn’t get too involved in this creative vision. Just like a painter, you allow the painter to do his job, all you need to do is tell him which colour is marketable or not. If he says this is what I want or feel, one needs to support that. That is the kind of environment we try to create for any artiste that is under our record label, we support their vision and amplify it.

Will it be right to say Burna Boy’s winning the Grammy has further enhanced your organisation’s profile?

Yes, of course. How many record labels can say they found a Grammy Award winner in Nigeria right now? We discovered we developed him from a particular point, it is a thing of pride for us and him, that also played a part in the saying that I have seen somebody go to a mountain top, I have seen how he got there, I have closely with him, there are some people I can sign and still need some information, so that why we are creating a medium that we will be able to give back to them, one can never know if the next Burna Boy is out there, and might need the right direction.

What is your assessment of the Nigerian Entertainment industry?

I have seen the industry at different levels. We started in Port Harcourt, I have seen it from Port Harcourt perspective, I have seen it from a market perspective, I have seen from Lagos perspective and I have seen it from an international perspective. This is just the beginning of the global boom of Nigerian music space, you are seeing the way our artistes were being signed globally, we are seeing the international labels coming for the artistes and the artistes are not properly informed and trained on what to do, we don’t have any training camp for artistes like we have for football players. The focus on Nigerian music globally from all the major companies is at an alltime high but it is looking for who’s next and how we can build this industry is more important to us now.

Talking about building the artistes, we see so many of them having some scrabble with their label companies, leaving their record label. Many people say many artistes don’t understand the contract terms. What is your take on this?

From my perspective, there is a process we undertake before we sign our artistes; you must have a lawyer, manager, among other things. We can’t always put the blame on artistes alone because most of these artistes are not educated. But you as a business person must also put these policies in place for due diligence. For instance, I have flown to Benin to meet the parents of one of the artistes we were to sign, to know the kind of person their son will be working with; those things are very important, from professional standpoint, we must also take responsibility. If you are going to sign an artiste, you must do your due diligence, you must make sure your artiste is properly educated and informed about what they are getting into, you can leave the burden to the parties which is the reason it is easy for some of the artistes to get out of the agreement, if he goes to court and it is discovered you have not done your own part to fully educate the artiste, you might be liable. Business owners need to do their due diligence to make sure everything is in line; the artiste should not be in a hurry to sign. Make sure you get a lawyer, make sure you get a manager, if you can get any of those, ask a relative that has been doing business. Sometimes, out of the eagerness to make it, they go into these deals. So it is a two-sided issue, the artistes need to talk to people that understand when they know they don’t understand, the label and company need to make sure that they are not taking advantage of these young artistes.

We see a lot of Nigerian artistes today signing with international labels now. Do you think this is a good development having foreign labels coming to pick up artistes?

I think it is. It is just like the way foreign clubs are signing our footballer players and it trickles down to the money they are being paid. When you look at an artiste, there are a whole lot of things attached to it, there is the manager and job creation, we don’t have a lot of people funding artiste and creative arts here in Nigeria, as I speak, we are very few successful record labels, it is even that because we have a unique business models. We also have international partnerships, we have partnership with Universal Music in France, and there is a trickle-down effect of these investments we are doing. When there are foreign investors, there is foreign revenue, this is one of the industries, apart from crude oil, that can actually earn in Forex because of the streaming platforms, the investment is required. If the international labels are ready to invest, they are highly welcome.

How has piracy affected the music business?

It is still affecting us till today. If you look at it now, most of the money that is being earned from the music industry is not coming from the local market; it is coming from Nigerians in the diaspora. Locally, we are not generating any revenue, it is very minimum from what is being done in the diaspora, this is supposed to be our market, this is where we should be getting most of our returns in terms of consumption of our music and shows, if we don’t have a big brand supporting, we can’t do a show, not even a small 100-man show. It is drastically affecting the industry, the piracy issue has gone from Alaba into street CDs to online fight. If these things are not there, artistes and the business are earning enough, we will have more investments. There are only few record labels in the entertainment industry, we are one of the few that has been able to last this long just because we are not focused solely on music, we run a creative agency, we are into branding, we work with Coca-Cola, Uber because of that we are able to sustain ourselves. If we were running as just a record label, we would have been out of business.

You are coming on-stream with an initiative, the ‘Open House Series, what is it about?

We have been in industry for close to 12 years. We have recorded a huge amount of successes, we felt that it is time for us to give back, in terms of giving back, we are thinking of opening our doors to younger artistes and video professionals to come and tap from our knowledge that we have been able to acquire over the past 12 years. We see that as a way to be able to build the next generation of the industry. When I started, nobody was there to tell me what to do and how to do it, the terrain wasn’t fully developed at that time, I had to learn and compare with what others were doing outside the country. I have been here for 12 years; I want to share that knowledge with the next generations of professional artists to show them how we became successful and how they can be successful too.

Like this: Like Loading...