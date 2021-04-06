News

We want to return to our homes, N'East IDPs cry out

As the security situation in the North and other parts of the country remains tense, some internally  displaced persons (IDPs) in the North East, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to restore order to the troubled zone.
This, they said, will facilitate their return to their respective homes, to begin normal lives outside IDP camps.
They lamented that their displacement resulting from the violent activities of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), has thrown them to the dark side of life, even as they wondered if they would ever return to their ancestral homes again.
In a statement, Monday, the men and women operating under the canopy of the Conference of North East IDPs, expressed sadness over the current state of insecurity in the country, recalling that they had thought the appointments of new Service Chiefs would make a difference but it’s not so.
“It is with heavy hearts that we issue this press statement. It is to express our frustration with the current security situation in the North East, particularly the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) whose plights are not only getting more frustrated but also out of hand on a daily basis.
“The hope of getting back to our communities is dimming every day without any sign of it getting better.
“The Boko Haram threats have assumed a new dimension with direct target on farming communities and markets.
“This is is a deliberate act to weaken the economy of the North East. Farmers are killed and their farms and livestock destroyed or stolen.
“We’re are more worried that the press is (allegedly) giving little attention to this incidents which happens on a daily basis.”
Nonetheless, the IDPs applauded the governor of Borno State, Prof.Babagana Zulum, who they described as “a governor with the heart of the people”.
“We, however, thank Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who had distinguished himself among equals by his exemplary leadership qualities. He has personally proven that he is a governor with the heart of the people and we will continue to support and pray for him,” they added.

