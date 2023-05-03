‘We want to return Wema Bank to Tier 1 status very soon’

The management of Wema Bank Plc has expressed its desire to take the bank to its former status as a Tier 1 bank in the country up from its current tier 2 status that it dropped to in the era of bank consolidation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the bank’s 78th anniversary celebration and sixth year anniversary of its banking App, ALAT at the lender’s headquarters yesterday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Wema Bank, Mr. Moruf Oseni, said the major aim of the management of the bank at present is to work so hard at ensuring that the bank meets all the indices that will qualify it to return to that leadership position in the banking sector in the country that it was known for.