We want to see more American companies doing business in Nigeria –AfDB

The United States’ Senior Commercial Liaison to the African Development Bank (AfDB), Ashley Ndir has said that the objective of the office is to see is to assist U.S. companies in navigating public and corporate procurement opportunities at the bank and expand understanding of the resources of the AfDB’s private sector financing.

He said: “We want to see more American firms active in doing business with the AfDB here in Nigeria as well as across the continent.” Mr. Ndir made the remark when the U.S. Commercial Service Liaison Office to the African Development Bank (AfDB), in collaboration with the American Business Council and the African Development Bank’s Nigeria Country Department recently hosted the first ever Discover AfDB-Nigeria Business Spotlight.

According to him, the event underscores the strong U.S. commercial engagement in Nigeria. The event, held at Microsoft’s Lagos office, welcomed over 70 U.S. firms working in Nigeria.

It is the first in a series titled Discover AfDB, led by the U.S. Commercial Service, to expand outreach to the U.S. private sector, enhance knowledge on the activities of the bank’s operations in Nigeria and highlight upcoming business opportunities. The United States is the largest non-regional shareholder at the African Development Bank.

The AfDB has over 54 operations in their Nigeria portfolio valued at $4.5 billion. Speaking at the event, Lamin Barrow, Director General of AfDB outlined the bank’s country strategy for Nigeria, key initiatives and financing activities to support the country’s economic and social progress.

“The Nigeria Country Department of the African Development Bank is delighted to be part of this initiative to expand outreach and provide a platform to inform US firms about business opportunities arising from the Bank’s financing activities to the public and private sector in African countries.

The USA is a strategic partner of the bank, so we look forward to strengthening our engagement with US companies,” Lamin said.

His keynote speech was followed by a panel moderated by Elvire Kodio, U.S. Commercial Specialist to the AfDB. The panel discussed the theme “Infrastructure and Digital Transformation for Nigeria-Business Opportunities.”

Panelists included AfDB’s Rosemond Offei-Awuku, task manager for the Bank’s Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprise (I-DICE) programme; Orison Amu, Operations Support Manager; Patrick Owuori, Procurement Lead; as well as Microsoft’s Azure business group lead Chukwuma Okpaka who provided perspective of the private sector’s work in the digital space.

 

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the U.S. Commercial Liaison Office to the AfDB will be continuing their Discover AfDB series of events as part of their strategy to engage more U.S. firms in doing business with the AfDB.

 

