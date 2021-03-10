Sports

We want to win AFCON 2022 – Iwobi

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has disclosed that Nigeria has the quality to qualify of players to win the Africa Cup of Nations AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon in 2022.

 

The Gernot Rohr-tutored side have won two and drawn two of their four group games played so far to sit top of Group L with eight points Iwobi is confident that despite the disappointment of managing two disappointing draws against Sierra Leone last November, the Super Eagles have the resources to guarantee that qualification ticket to Cameroon 2022.

 

“The positive you can take is we are still on course to be top of the table, so we are confident we have the quality to do so and put 100% for 90 minutes this time, so we can qualify,” the 24-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

 

 

The midfielder was one of Nigeria’s heroes in Egypt, where the Super Eagles made it to the semifinals before succumbing to eventual champions Algeria. Iwobi states his desire to relive that experience and possibly power the country to her fourth continental honours.

