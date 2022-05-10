We were committing blunders at NASS until ICAN intervened –Olubadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen.) Lekan Balogun, AlliOkunmadelI, has saidthat the contributions of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to the growth and development of the country are unequalled and without the professional touches of members on the economy, the country would have been in total and absolute mess. Oba Balogun made this remarkyesterdayathisAlarere residence while playing host to the 57th President of ICAN, MrsComfortOluEyitayoand her executive members that cameon a visit to themonarch to round off the 50th anniversary of Ibadan and District Society of the institute. To underscore the importance of the accounting profession, the monarch recalled hisdaysintheSenatebetween 1999 and 2003 and said: “We were committing blunders unknowingly in the Senate until you people intervened and put us on the right track. Only God knew what would have become of our accounting process and the kind of mess we would have all found ourselves but for your intervention.” Themonarchenjoined the institutetoholdontoitsideals of professionalism in the discharge of its responsibilities to bothpublicandprivateinstitutions, insisting thatshouldthe membersforwhateverreason compromise on the mandate of proper accountability at any facet of the country’s life, the repercussion would be too grave for all and sundry. The ICAN president who congratulated Olubadan on his recent coronation said: “We consider youasbridgebuilder at this critical junction in our history as a nation. Kabiyesi, your experience traverses critical areas of our national economy that need urgent attention and intervention. The experiences of highly esteemedpersonalities like Your Imperial Majesty are much needed to address the current challenges in our society. “Your Imperial Majesty’s prominence and interactions with academia and various tribes in the nation is well established and has given you a broader perspective of the yearnings of these stakeholders. The contributions made by Your Imperial Majesty in thepoliticalspaceof thecountry as a former distinguished senator chair/serving in various Senate committees are constructive and ineffaceable. “Presently, Your Imperial Majesty occupies a very strategic position as a first-class traditional ruler of theancient city of Ibadan – a pacesetter town, in more ways than one. Kabiyesi, the Institute respects traditional institutions and will continue to encourage leaders at all levels in the country to leverage our rich cultural heritage in addressing the country’s challenges. Astheclosesttothegrassroots, the traditional institution has a better understanding of the aspirations of the citizens.”

