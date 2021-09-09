Metro & Crime

‘We were made sex workers in Ghana after oath’

Some teenage girls in Ebonyi State yesterday narrated how they were trafficked to Ghana from where they were made sex workers for a woman operating there. The girls, Ugochi, Ogechi and Mmesoma (surnames withheld) between ages 15 and 17 were allegedly taken away from their Akaeze community, Ivo Local Government Area of the state forcefully by some men who had contact with the woman in Ghana and some of her accomplices.

Ivi Chukwu Chinecherem, 20, and Ogbonna Justice, 19, allegedly took away the girls from the community without the consent of their parents and handed them over to the woman in Ghana who took them to a shrine where they were administered an oath not to run away from the country or disclose what they were doing in Ghana else, they will die. After the oath, the woman gave them four men to be sleeping with them.

The men had sex with them for three weeks, while parents of the victims were looking for them and reported them missing to the Ivo Police Division in the area which commenced investigation into the matter, leading to the arrest of Ivi Chukwu Chinecherem and Ogbonna Justice and the rescue of the teenagers. Chinecherem and Ogbonna were paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba while the victims narrated their ordeals to reporters. One of the victims, Ogechi said: “There is one boy in our place, he told me that he has a work.

I asked him the type of work and he told me that he is serving somebody, he is doing beer parlour and I can sell drinks there. I said okay, I am not interested and I can’t go with him for the business. I travelled out of our place and came back, he still met me and told me same thing and I told him that I will tell my mum before I will follow him and go for the business.

