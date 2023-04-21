News

We were provoked during elections –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said the party and its supporters were provoked during the last general election but they showed restraint and patriotism. Obi, on his Twitter handle yesterday, added that despite the attacks on the LP agents deployed for the elections, some of them maimed and killed, the party kept cool, “because we were voting for a greater Nigeria and not for the destruction of Nigeria.”

The candidate who was reacting to the recent political developments in the country, including the Adamawa State governorship, called for adherence to the rule of law. “As a patriotic Nigerian who has served this country diligently, I remain committed to serving the Nigerian people and achieving a greater Nigeria in which everyone will be a beneficiary of our God-given wealth of abundant human and natural resources,” he said. Obi stated that Nigeria is a blessed and potentially great nation, and expressed the hope that the country’s greatness will soon manifest fully. He called on wellmeaning Nigerians to commit their heart to prayers for a better and greater Nigeria. “It bears reiterating as I did…at the National Executive Council meeting of the Labour Party held in Asaba, the millions of Nigerians who voted for Datti and I did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in us for a new Nigeria, So we must stay the course.

“H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari asked Nigerian youths to have faith in Nigeria and prepare for leadership roles when he signed the ‘Not Too Young to Run Act’ into law. “I agree with him that we have enough vibrant and intelligent Nigerian youths ready to propel Nigeria to greatness, and it is my desire and commitment to empower Nigerian youths to leadership,” he promised. The LP candidate called on Nigerian youths to remain calm “even under provocation; we must also not allow those bent on using any pretext to plunge our country into chaos and leave our youths without a future to succeed.” He promised to keep the faith and hope in Nigeria alive, adding, “We are on this journey together, and better and happier years await all of us.”

