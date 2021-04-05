Metro & Crime

We weren’t behind Owerri attacks – IPOB

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced themselves from Monday’s attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and Owerri Correctional Services which led to the escape of suspects and inmates from both facilities.
This was contained in a press statement issued by the spokesman of the organisation, Emma Powerful and obtained electronically by our correspondent.
The group dismissed as fallacious, reports and insinuations that the recent attack by unknown gunmen on the two facilities and military checkpoints were carried out by IPOB elements.
The statement read in part: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn again to the fallacious and fabricated news that IPOB and ESN are involved in the attack of prison and police headquarters in Owerri Imo State. IPOB and ESN are known groups and not ‘unknown gunmen’.
“ESN is in the bush chasing Fulani terrorists, why linking IPOB and ESN to this attack. IPOB and ESN were not involved in the attack in Owerri Imo State and the recent attack on Onitsha Owerri road at Ukwuorji junction. It is not our mandate to attack security personnel or prison facilities.”
The statement stressed that IPOB was formed on principle of peace and we are still in it. ‘Unknown gunmen’ is a different people which we don’t know, and they are not IPOB or ESN security outfit.

Reporter

