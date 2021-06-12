News

We will always go through improvement processes, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that as with all democracies, Nigeria will always be going through improvement processes in her desire to reach the goal of a mature democracy, a strong, evolved and integrated nation state to be reckoned with globally. Buhari, who stated this in his broadcast to commemorate the celebration of Democracy Day on Saturday June 12, added that in the last two years, the nation has witnessed and overcome a good number of testy challenges that would have destroyed other nations, especially “relating to our collective security.”

“The indefatigable CAN DO Spirit of the Nigerian has sustained us and would keep pushing us to put these challenges behind us. “Unfortunately some of these challenges came in the shape of violent outrages leading to the loss of lives of many of our dear compatriots and the destruction of some of our infrastructure, including those devoted to improving our democratic processes. “Once again, I want to render my sincere and heart-felt condolences to the families and friends of our gallant service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty and as a sacrifice to keep Nigeria safe.

