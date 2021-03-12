News

“We will ensure equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution – Dr Betta Edu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cross River State Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Registration And Administration For Front line Health Workers

With the State’s Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu and the Speaker of the CRSHOA Hon. Eteng Jones receiving the COVID-19 Vaccines for the State earlier yesterday, The State has immediately commence the registration and administration of the Astrazeneca Vaccines to her front line health workers in line with the PTF directives.

Speaking to news men during the exercise, the honorable commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu who admitted the recipient of over 58,840 doses of Astrazeneca Vaccines yesterday stated that in line with the PTF directives, the first phase of the vaccine administration will be for front line health workers who are always in the front line.

today we’ve commenced the registration and administration of the vaccines to our front line health workers The second phase will cover the old, vulnerable and those above 50, while the third phase will be for the general public in cross River state. We are starting with Laboratory health workers who are exposed to the virus as the take samples and analyze those samples.

“The vaccines are free and safe. The very first person/woman who has gotten vaccinated is the Director of Medical Laboratory Services Mrs Magdalene Nkang l, she is above 50 years and has done well. She was followed by the first male who is the Lab head Mr Sunny Obeten. The first medical Doctor to receive this vaccine is Dr Itam Essien they are all health workers who knows the importance of getting vaccinated and they are all doing great. We’ll move to health facilities in continuation of the exercise as DSNO names and contacts are captured on the vaccine cards for a proper follow up in case of any adverse effect following immunization as our health workers all over the State have been well trained on this.”

Also speaking, the DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong assured cross riverians of the safety of the vaccine while assuring them that the vaccine will be distributed across the entire PHCs in the State as cool stores in various PHCs are ready to house the vaccine with trained health workers set to begin the administration of the vacvine which is still in it’s right temperature and potency.

Mrs Magdalene Nkang, the first person/woman to be vaccinated spoke to news men that the exercise is safe even though she had this panic at the first instance, she called on cross riverians to kill theirs fear and come get vaccinated so did the second and third recipient Mr Obeten the head of IDH and Dr Itam Essien Head of Medical Service .

The link for the registration is thus; https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng/publicreg/

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: NEMA begins distribution of food items to flood victims

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced distribution of food items and other relief materials, including building materials to the 2020 flood victims across the eight local government areas of the state. Head of Operation,NEMA Edo Operation Office, Dahiru Yusuf, while distributing the food items yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, said the items […]
News

Kalu, Abiodun laud Osoba’s appointment as Chairman, NIJ Governing Council

Posted on Author Femi Adeleke

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip in the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, on his appointment as Chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ). Kalu described the appointment as well deserved and timely, stressing that Osoba’s leadership qualities were extra-ordinary […]
News

Ortom hands over NIHOTOUR structures to FG

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State government yesterday handed over completed structures and facilities of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), North Central Zonal Campus to the Federal Government.   The NIHOTOUR, according to the state government, was for the training of manpower for the hospitality and tourism industry within and outside the country.   Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica