News

WE WILL INTENSIFY ON CORPS MEMBERS’ SECURITY – Governor Fayemi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on WE WILL INTENSIFY ON CORPS MEMBERS’ SECURITY – Governor Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi has pledged that his administration will do more on the security and welfare of Corps members serving in the state. He made the promise when he received the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital today 23rd March, 2021.

The governor who condemned in very strong terms the violence that erupted during a bye-election last Saturday at Unit 7, Ward 7 of Omuo Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state, which left Corps member Saidu Mohammed Adamu (EK/20B1251) wounded tendered an unreserved apology to the Corps member and the entire NYSC family over the unfortunate incident, and stated that his administration in conjunction with security agencies are doing everything possible to fish out the papetrators of the heinous crime.

“On behalf of the government and entire people of Ekiti state, I apologize unreservedly to the affected Corps member and the NYSC Scheme. I want to assure you that we will not leave any stone unturned until we apprehend the criminals behind this ugly development, and we will ensure they are severely punished so as to serve as deterrent to others” he emphasized.

Governor Fayemi equally eulogized the Director General of NYSC for the swift actions he took when the sad event happened.

He said “I appreciate and commend your prompt response, setting aside so many critical engagements to come here and see the injured Corps member in person despite the fact that you have capable hands on ground. This is a demonstration of pragmatic leadership”.

He assured that the state government will foot the bill of the Corps member’s treatment.

Earlier, the NYSC helmsman thanked the governor for visiting the affected Corps member personally in hospital.

He used the occasion to call on Nigerians to always protect Corps members, especially those who volunteer to participate in the conduct of elections as adhoc staff of Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Our Corps members are apolitical and patriotic. They are not indigenes of their states of service, as such their willingness to volunteer to deliver free, fair and credible elections goes a long way to show their patriotism” he added.

He also thanked the governor for standing by the NYSC at this period of pain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Nigeria’s Super Tucanos to arrive July

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…pilots undergoing training The Presidency has disclosed that the 12 Tucanos fighter jets ordered by the Federal Government from the United States of America (USA) would arrive the country by the middle of July this year. Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammmadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, made the disclosure in a release yesterday. Shehu also […]
News

Recession: Yoruba group blames ruling class

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As Nigeria officially enters its worst economic recession in over three decades, a Diaspora Yoruba coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) yesterday restated its commitment to selfdetermination, saying Nigeria cannot work under the present arrangement.   In a statement issued by its Secretary- General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, the group said it was committed to liberating Yoruba […]
News

Bayelsa records 38 active COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

With 38 confirmed active cases of coronav i rus Bayelsa State following the second wave of its spread, the state Commissioner for Health, Newton Igwele, yesterday said none of the residents should panic, but should observe all the COVID-19 protocols to avoid further transmission of the virus. The Commissioner disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica