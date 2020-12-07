Health

We will not allow meningitis in C’River – Esu

Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu has promised that the state government will not tolerate a situation where parents refuse to take their children to Primary Health Centers (PHC) for vaccination against meningitis.
Esu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, said the state government has received over 850,000 doses of vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to immunize no less than 693,000 children in the state, and urged parents to take advantage of the availability of the vaccines and allow immunization of their children.
Esu spoke on Monday while flagging-off the campaign against meningitis in the state at the Primary Health Center, Ediba in Calabar Municipality saying: “We have put everything in place to make sure that meningitis does not have any place to hide in Cross River State and we will not tolerate a situation where parents will break the commitment of government by not taking their children for immunization.
“We have received about 850,000 doses of vaccines and this will be enough to go round the estimated 693,000 or even more children we intend to vaccinate to be able to kick meningitis out of the state.  We are lucky that in the last five years, we have not recorded any case of meningitis in the state, but we must ensure that we keep this up.  So parents must ensure that any child between one and five years must be vaccinated.”
On her part, the Director General of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong said the state was ready with enough vaccination to cater for the number of children the state has earmarked for inoculation, reiterating the fact the children from one to five years should be take to any Primary Health facility for vaccination.

