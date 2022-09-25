We will not succumb to blackmail – Bayelsa Govt

The Bayelsa State Government has said that it believes in free speech and has shown the capacity to accept constructive criticisms but will not submit to blackmail and the pressure to fritter away the resources of the state under any guise.

The state government was reacting to accusations by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Perekeme Kpodoh, against the government of Douye Diri where he alleged that the cost of projects being executed by the present government was shrouded in secrecy and that the contractors were unknown.

In a statement on Sunday by Ayibaina Duba, the state’s Commissioner for lnformation, Orientation and Strategy, the state government said the accusation was laughable; adding that contractors and even consultants involved in a road or building project are often displayed on boards at project sites.

The statement read in part: “Roads, buildings and other projects undertaken by the Governor Diri administration, which Kpodoh could not deny, are clearly visible and not done under the cover of darkness. But, importantly, these projects are transformational and positively impacting the lives of Bayelsans across the three senatorial zones of the state.

“The cost of these projects are also readily available and not hidden. As a government founded on openness and transparency, after a project is approved by the state executive council at its meeting, the Information Commissioner alongside his colleagues from the relevant ministries briefs the media. During such sessions, the necessary details are disclosed, including the cost.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...