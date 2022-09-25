Metro & Crime

We will not succumb to blackmail – Bayelsa Govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government has said that it believes in free speech and has shown the capacity to accept constructive criticisms but will not submit to blackmail and the pressure to fritter away the resources of the state under any guise.

The state government was reacting to accusations by  a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Perekeme Kpodoh, against the government of Douye Diri where he alleged that the cost of projects being executed by the present  government was shrouded in secrecy and that the contractors were unknown.

In a statement on Sunday by Ayibaina Duba, the state’s Commissioner for lnformation, Orientation and Strategy, the state government said the accusation was  laughable; adding that contractors and even consultants involved in a road or building project are often displayed on boards at project sites.

The statement read in part: “Roads, buildings and other projects undertaken by the Governor Diri administration, which Kpodoh could not deny, are clearly visible and not done under the cover of darkness. But, importantly, these projects are transformational and positively impacting the lives of Bayelsans across the three senatorial zones of the state.

“The cost of these projects are also readily available and not hidden. As a government founded on openness and transparency, after a project is approved by the state executive council at its meeting, the Information Commissioner alongside his colleagues from the relevant ministries briefs the media. During such sessions, the necessary details are disclosed, including the cost.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

S’West youths slam Lawan over position on ASUU, FG impasse

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…vow to block federal roads Youths in the South West region of the country have berated the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, over his position on the lingering crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government. The youths, under the aegis of Odua Youth Coalition (OYC), described as faulty the statement […]
Metro & Crime

Abducted Edo deputy gov’s brother regains freedom

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Kidnappers yesterday released Mr. Frederick Shaibu, a younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. Although the amount paid for his release was not known at press time, a source close to the family disclosed that he was in good health. “I can tell you authoritatively thatFrederickhasbeenreleasedto the family and he is in […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS protests: Police count losses in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Six policemen murdered, 38 injured 30 stations, posts razed,18 vandalised Four civilians killed 520 suspects held for killing,looting, arson 71 police vehicles, 67 BRT, 71 others burnt, damaged At least, six policemen were killed while 38 others were wounded in Lagos State during the #EndSARS protests. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica