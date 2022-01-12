We Will Resist Your Plan To Become Defacto President, Northern Group Tells Wike

A socio-political group, Northern Youth Network has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of planning to impose a weak presidential candidate on the North in 2023 so as to have control control of governance for his selfish interest.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed

maintained that it will resist the plot to take advantage of the north adding that Governor Wike’s recent visits to Governors across the country aimed at chosing a Northern candidate for the PDP has sold him out.

“We know that governor Wike has never been a friend of the North and has never hidden his disgust for northerners and everything related to the North. He cannot therefore pretend to have the interest of northerners now because of his intention to impose a weak candidate from the North as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

“Over the years, we have watched Governor Wike denigrate the North and it’s heritage. Wike has consistently used demeaning words to refer to the Northerners. He has literarily referred to the North as illiterates and Almajiris.

“The politicization of the legal tussle over value added Tax (VAT) by Governor Wike is a deliberate attempt to cripple the revenue base and economy of Northern States. In In recent times, Wike has championed divisive politics aimed at creating hatred against Northerners. Wike has said that collection of VAT by the Federal government is a deliberate way of short changing the South in favor of the North.

“Governor Wike’s posturing as an advocate of good governance is hypocritical. He was a minister in the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan at the time BokoHaram/ ISWAP, assumed a dangerous dimension in the country, bombing churches and public places. The insurgency and level of insecurity we face today is because, the government Wike served refused to treat it with seriousness”, the statement noted.

The group warned those vying for the Presidency in the North who think Playing a second fiddle to Wike will win the ticket for them to remember that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State lost in 2019 to Atiku Abubakar because he was supported by Wike.

“If Governors Tambuwal or Bala Muhammed would emerge as candidates, it is not Governor Wike who should tell the North. The North has all it takes to bring out a candidate. He is trying to be smart. He wants to be vice president to any northern candidate he selects and Chief of staff to Ayim pius Ayim if power moves to the south.

“Wike was amongst the southern governors who held a meeting and issued a communique that, Power must shift to the southern part of the country. In another twist, Governor Wike sensing that the PDP might on chosing a candidate from the north has started moving round the country in a desperate bid to impose a candidate”, the group maintained.

It further insisted that Governor Wike has chased many people out of the PDP as a result of his high handedness, arrogance and domineering behavior. Recently, he fought and removed the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus. At the reception of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the new chairman of the party in Benue State, Wike was quoted to have warned him and threatened to work against him, if he does not dance to his tune.

“We know Wike’s intention and sudden love for the North is a ploy to hoodwink the region in his desperate bid to impose a presidential candidate he can control on the PDP. Now that his tenure is coming to an end, he is afraid of his political future hence his desperation to impose a candidate he can control on the party.

‘The Northern region has very experienced and accomplished politicians and elder statesmen who understand the demand of leadership without the input of Governor Wike”, the statement added.

