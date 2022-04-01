News

We won’t abandon any approved project by Diri – Duba

The Bayelsa State government has once again reiterated that none of the projects started by the Governor Duoye Diriled government would be abandoned. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayiba Duba, while speaking yesterday during an inspection of more than twenty internal roads being constructed and rehabilitated in Yenagoa, maintained that the government was a responsive government.

He pleaded awith people living within these roads to bear all forms of discomfort that may come with the projects, maintaining that in the end, it would be for their own good. Duba said: “This government is a very responsive government. Anytime we see where people need help, we always go and give them what they want so Bayelsans should understand that they are in very safe hands in the hands of Governor Douye Diri. On the discomfort residents of the area would face where these internal roads are being constructed, he said: “Any time you are doing any major project, there must be some discomfort and that discomfort will have satisfaction. “I just want to thank those who live within the neighbourhood where these jobs are done for being so understanding at the end, it is for them.”

 

