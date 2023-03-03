We Won’t Allow APC Rig Us Out Again, PDP Vows, Forms Alliance With 9 Parties

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State Chapter has formed an alliance with nine other political parties to unseat Governor Dapo Abiodun ahead of the March 11 Gubernatorial and the State House of Assembly elections.

The party who made this known on Friday admitted that it cannot beat the APC alone at the polls without the collaboration and support of other political parties.

The PDP is joining forces with Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Peoples Party (APP), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT party), African Action Congress (AAC), Young Progressive Progressive Party (YPP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Governorship candidate of the party, Ladi Adebutu while addressing members of the nine political parties in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the move became imperative following the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections last Saturday.

Adebutu, who was flanked by his deputy governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of rigging the last election, vowing that, the PDP would not allow the party to rig them out of the governorship election again.

He called on members of the parties to join forces with the PDP to unseat Abiodun, the Governorship candidate of APC, saying Abiodun’s victory would mark the end of Ogun State.

Adebutu said, “If we don’t act our role and we allow him (Abiodun) again, if we allow him to fulfil his desire to be Governor, we would have failed and that will be the end of Ogun State, we would have lost the opportunity to save the State.

“If Peter Obi and Abubakar Atiku had worked together, we would have won the election even despite all the rigging and that is why we must have the confluence, we must have the association we are having today.

“We must unite, as pieces of one another we will not get anywhere. These people (APC) are in government, they have the power of incumbency, and naturally, they have more money.

“We can help save the situation by coming together and saving Ogun State. Nine parties plus PDP means 10, 10 of us joined together can make a success of it.

“We are all together and in being together we will all be co-partners in this movement, we must know that we are fighting for the life of our State, not only our political lives, we are fighting for the life of our State, we are fighting for the welfare and well-being of our people.

“We shall win because even where the system failed, we are ready to mend and plug the difference. We know what they (APC) did and we shall make sure what they did will not work this time.”

On his part, Akinlade accused Abiodun of planning to rig the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Akinlade said, “PDP alone cannot beat APC in Ogun State. We need to be ready to share. We need to collaborate with other parties.

“What is important is that we win and rescue Ogun State. This election, it is clear that Abiodun is going to rig. What happened last Saturday is possible again, but we will not allow them to do it again.

“This is why we need to collaborate to make rigging impossible for them. Rigging is possible where there is no collaboration. We cannot do alone.”

Like this: Like Loading...