We Won’t Allow Blackmailers Destroy Sylva –Aides

Former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva’s camp has condemned the moves by some individuals to dent his image.

The group expressed disappointment with the claims that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Bayelsa State governorship poll is involved in certificate forgery, by former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Timi Frank, saying the allegation is unfounded.

The group said: “In the past few months, there have been a series of attacks and campaigns of calumny against Chief Timipre Sylva in the media, falsely accusing him of all sorts of misdemeanour, including falsification of certificate and defamation.

“A careful analysis of all the publications reveals an orchestrated attempt by some disgruntled elements and known blackmailers to dampen the political enthusiasm and commitment of Chief Timipre Sylva to the call to continue his service to the nation and Bayelsa State in particular.

“Since emerging as the APC gubernatorial candidate for Bayelsa State, a certain Timi Frank, a political prostitute and jobber has been busy making unsubstantiated allegations against Chief Timipre Sylva, doing the bidding of his paymaster.

“Through his attentionseeking and imbecilic allegations, he has thrown overboard decency and resorted to gutter tactics in confusing the ordinary person on the street.

“Ordinarily, Chief Sylva would not want to dignify the character behind this defamatory publication with any response but for the purpose of letting the general public, especially the good people of Bayelsa know the reasons for these barrage of attacks, we have decided to address a few issues raised in the publication.

“On the alleged use of multiple names by Chief Timipre Sylva, recalled that a Federal High Court Abuja in 2022 dismissed the alleged certificate forgery case filed by the Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI) against Sylva.

“The court in a copy of its ruling dated March 8 dismissed the matter following an application by the lawyer to the plaintiff, Edward Onaga, seeking the withdrawal of the case.

“TADI had dragged Sylva to court demanding his suspension from office and prosecution for allegedly giving false evidence and presenting false academic credentials for all political positions he held so far.”