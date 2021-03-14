News Top Stories

We won't allow destruction of school system by bandits, says Buhari

…commends military for quick response to Kaduna abduction

 

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that his government would not allow destruction of school system by would-be terrorists and bandits in the country. Buhari said this on the heels of abduction of school children by bandits, the latest being that of the School of Forestry in Kaduna last week.

 

The President, who tasked the nation’s local communities on the need to always provide intelligence on the activities of criminals to the security agents, also commended the Kaduna State government and the military for their quick response to the Kaduna abduction leading to the rescue of 180 students, including eight members of staff.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President urged the security agents to look for others declared missing and ensure their safe return to their families.

 

The President, however, commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

 

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment.” He expressed sympathy with the victims of this incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.

