We won’t allow insignificant politicians to distract us, says Ganduje’s wife

Hafsat, wife of Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje, has said residents will not allow “insignificant politicians” to frustrate moves by individuals to help develop the state. Hafsat spoke in the Tudunwada Local Government Area while inaugurating the empowerment programme of the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa on Thursday. Already over 2,000 people from Doguwa’s constituency were boosted with a total of N70 million, 500 cars and other items by the legislator.

Doguwa said: “I am here to thank you my people who have successively voted for me six times since 1992. “I want to express my special thanks to you. We have come to empower 2,000 women and youths.” However, there was a mild drama as some politicians at the event, including the Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sule Garo, made some statements that angered the House Leader. Garo allegedly said: “I hope this empowerment is going to be real and cash down not promissory.” Doguwa, who was angry, instructed his aides to bring the bags containing the N70 million to dump it in front of Mrs. Ganduje. He then collected the microphone and started attacking the commissioner

Like this: Like Loading...