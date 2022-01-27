News

We won’t allow killer herdsmen to overrun Ondo – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has stated that his government will not allow criminals masquerading as herdsmen to overrun the state. Akeredolu, who vowed to bring to justice the killer herdsmen terrorising some communities, promised to protect the state. The governor stated this while receiving the representatives of Auga community led by the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye in his office. Two weeks ago, Molege community in Ose Local Government Area was attacked by no fewer than 50 herders reportedly armed with Ak-47 rifles, with three people killed and houses set ablaze after residents prevented them from grazing cows on their farmlands.

 

