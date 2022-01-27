We won’t allow killer herdsmen to overrun Ondo – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has stated that his government will not allow criminals masquerading as herdsmen to overrun the state. Akeredolu, who vowed to bring to justice the killer herdsmen terrorising some communities, promised to protect the state. The governor stated this while receiving the representatives of Auga community led by the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye in his office. Two weeks ago, Molege community in Ose Local Government Area was attacked by no fewer than 50 herders reportedly armed with Ak-47 rifles, with three people killed and houses set ablaze after residents prevented them from grazing cows on their farmlands.
Related Articles
Nigeria-Ghana group, traders laud Gbajabiamila over trade dispute intervention
The Nigeria-Ghana Business Council and the Nigeria Union of Traders’ Association Ghana (NUTAG) have commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, over his intervention in the trade dispute with the Government of Ghana. Members of the Nigeria- Ghana Business Council said through their President, Omoba Bambo Ademiluyi that Gbajabiamila’s visit […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Don’t let Oyo go up in flames, Alao-Akala tells Buhari
A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the state go up in flames, decrying Saturday’s attack and killings in the Igangan area of the state. He urged the president to resolve the security crisis in the state, saying that; “Oyo state is a strategic […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ICC, AI, others plot to prolong war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria — CNM
The International Criminal Court, Amnesty International and their cohorts plan to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has said. The coalition’s position trails the criminal court’s allegation of crimes against humanity and war crimes levelled on the Armed Forces of Nigeria. According to the CNM, the ICC’s claims discrediting the noble […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)