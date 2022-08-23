We won’t allow uncontrolled influx of people into Abuja –FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said an uncontrolled influx of people intoAbujawillnotbeallowed.

According to the body yesterday, an uncontrolled influx of people into the city poses a serious security threat.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, InspectionandEnforcementtoFCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said thiswhentheCitySanitation taskforcestormed theGishiri community, demolishingillegal structures. Attah, who led the team, said while the administration will not stop Nigerians from living in Abuja, illegal structureswillnotbeallowed.

According to him, the Gishiri community has close proximity to the highbrow Maitama District, hence the need to strictly regulate human activities there.

He said: “The influx of people is responsible for the increasing shanties, they are even taking over the streets.

People who come to Abuja can stay in the suburb and not come to places where they live under trees and bridges. We won’t condone that. “We are carrying out this exercise because we got a lot of complaints over the weekend.

Andasyoucansee, shantieshavestartedspringing up from the community up to the Maitama junction.” The Assistant Director of Enforcement in Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Kaka Bello said the shanties in Gishiri had been demolished several times, but deviant people continue to erect more.

