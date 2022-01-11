News

We won’t attack Ukraine, Russia tells US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russia has told the US that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, after officials from both countries met for high-stakes talks in Geneva.

After a meeting that lasted for seven hours on Monday, both sides agreed to continue efforts to reduce tensions.

But there was no sign of a major breakthrough following the talks, reports the BBC.

Around 100,000 Russian troops are believed to be near the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of an incursion and warnings from the West.

The US has said there would be sanctions if Russia were to attack Ukraine.

Russia, meanwhile, has warned the US not to “underestimate the risks” involved in Moscow’s confrontation with the West.

“We explained to our colleagues that we have no plans, no intentions to attack Ukraine,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters following the meeting.

He said the Russians had told their US counterparts “that all measures for the combat training of troops and forces are carried out within our territory” and that there was “no reason to fear any escalation scenario in this regard”.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman described the talks as “frank and forthright” discussions designed to encourage a better understanding of each side’s security concerns.

Ms Sherman said the US had pushed back on Russian proposals that were “non-starters” for the US government, including Russia’s demand that Nato commit to never include Ukraine in the alliance.

“We will not allow anyone to slam closed Nato’s open-door policy, which has always been central to the Nato alliance,” she said.

According to Ms Sherman, the US delegation told the Russians that any invasion would be met with “significant cost and consequences well beyond what they faced in 2014” when Russia annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine.

These measures could include sanctions against key financial institutions, export controls, “enhancements of Nato force posture on allied territory” and increased security assistance to Ukraine, she added.

Ryabkov said the talks had been “business-like and professional” but warned the US not to “underestimate the risks” of the tensions.

The Geneva talks are the first of several meetings between US, allied and Russian officials this week, which will also include a meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels and at the permanent council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes Russia.

Monday’s meeting, however, took place without the participation of US European allies, including Ukraine, prompting reassurances from Ms Sherman and other US officials that Ukraine, Europe and Nato would be included in any decisions.

Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said he believed a Russian invasion was still possible. “There are 100,000 Russian troops on the other side of the border,” he said. “I suppose they haven’t gone there to drink coffee!”

Borrell added that he’d been told nothing would be agreed without the EU’s “strong co-operation, co-ordination and participation”.

Russia has repeatedly denied it has any plans to launch a military operation in Ukraine. Last month, the Russian government published a series of demands including a commitment that Ukraine will never join Nato.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fidelity Bank promotes 745 staff members

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

  Deepens workforce transformation agenda   In a bid to increase staff morale while empowering them to work more efficiently, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the promotion of 745 employees following the performance review of two financial years – 2019 and 2020. A total of 461 staff members benefited from the FY 2019 promotion exercise, […]
News

TETFund BoT Chair: We’re targeting N500bn budget in 2022 to increase our interventions

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Alhsji Kashim Imam, has said that the Fund is targeting a N500 billion budget for 2022 in its efforts at improving the funding of critical infrastructure, research and other interventions in tertiary institutions across the nation.   The chairman, who disclosed this in […]
News

7 Best Forex Brokers with Demo Accounts in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Demo Account Overview Demo is short for demonstration, and a demo account is in essence just that. It provides a demonstration of a broker’s trading conditions, the trading platform they offer use of, and other aspects that they would like to show traders. This is done in an effort to encourage traders to sign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica