We won’t endorse any party candidate, says PFN

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has said it will not endorse any candidate in the General Elections in 2023 as it remains non-partisan.

The body which acknowledged God’s faithfulness over its members and Nigeria, however said it will continue to encourage members to participate en-masse in the elections.

PFN frowned at the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike restated its stance against the same faith presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while indicating door of engagement open to all political parties open, so that all the issues that are holding back the development and unity of Nigeria can be comprehensively addressed.

A statement issued after the joint meeting of the National Advisory Council (NAC) and the National Executive Council (NEC), read by Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, PFN National Secretary stated: “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) notes that God has been exceedingly faithful and kind towards Nigeria, despite our failings.

He has answered our prayers concerning the nation and we are thankful to God.

“The PFN resolves to continue to uphold Nigeria and the leadership of the country in prayer, given the grave economic situation of the country, which has further compounded the increasingly worrisome state of security in the country,

with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes on the rise.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria notes that even in the face of the unprecedented level of disunity in the country, some of the political parties and politicians have acted in disregard of the fragility of the times we live in, made worse by the poor management of our fault lines, thus further polarizing the country.”

The statement read further: “Of note is that despite our advice to the political parties that a same faith ticket, be it Christian-Christian or Muslim-Muslim, will augur well for the unity and future of Nigeria, some political parties chose to ignore that counsel.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria reaffirms its position that a same faith ticket can, in no way, be justified, as it is not in the interest of Nigeria, as it further jeopardises the prospects of peaceful co-existence and building of a united nation. PFN restates that in consonance with its constitution and governance framework, it is and has always been non-partisan, it has never been in the business of endorsing and will not be doing so in the 2023 elections.”

“PFN will continue to engage and collaborate with likeminded organisations and individuals to ensure that the 2023 Elections delivers to Nigerians and Nigeria a ticket that will further the unity of the country in line with the expectations and prayers of Nigerians

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

