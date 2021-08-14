We won’t forget Joda’s sacrifices, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians would not forget Ahmed Joda’s sacrifices to the nation’s unity. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President paid tribute to the pioneer civil servant, great statesman and patriot, who died after a prolonged illness in his hometown, Yola, Adamawa State.

Joda was the last surviving member of Governor Hassan Usman’s Northern Nigeria cabinet. Buhari highlighted Joda’s “monumental contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress,” from birth of the nation until his death, saying that “his lofty ideals will continue to motivate millions across the nation.’’ He also noted that the late “Super Permanent Secretary” as Joda and some of his colleagues were referred to in the1970s “distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar, journalist, intellectual, public servant and farmer.’’ The President called Joda “a hero for all Nigerians” who, even in death, “will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with love, brotherhood and harmony.” He prayed to Allah to accept his good deeds and grant fortitude to those he left behind in his family, Adamawa Emirate Council and entire people of the state to bear the loss.

