We won’t give up on Leah Sharibu, says Rev Dangana

Rev. (Dr.) Steven Dangana is the Plateau State Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and also the Senior Pastor, Citadel of Peace Assembly, Jos. In this interview with MUSA PAM, he speaks about sundry issues of faith and the need for pastors to preach the gospel that would reconcile mankind to God instead of prosperity

How are pastors helping to rebuild moral values and peaceful coexistence in the world full of moral degeneration today?

Thank you. Moral degeneration is not a new phenomenon today. It has always existed. If you remember, the reason for the flood of Noah’s day was because of moral degeneration. After the flood, God decided to rebuild mankind and said He will not strive with man any longer.

Back to today, our community has been bedeviled by too many things; so many vices and we sometimes wonder where such vices come from; where the desire for those vices come from. But our response as pastors and church leaders is to continue to preach the undiluted word of God with the view to getting them to repent.

That’s our first primary assignment. Secondly, there is the need to create an environment for people who are going through challenges that lead to social vices. Somebody could be depressed; somebody could have challenges in his family.

The immediate family should be able to create a safe haven for people who we see are going through different kinds of challenges. That way they will help them to deal with these kinds of challenges or keep them away from such vices. Peaceful coexistence is what we always preach. Jesus said in the gospel of Mathew ‘blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the sons of God.’

So we preach peace; we encourage pastors and non-pastors alike, and in fact everybody to become vanguards of peace, preachers of peace and practitioners of peaceful coexistence with our neighbors, with our friends and with every man for that matter.

We are in a period whereby ritual killings are on the increase in some parts of Nigeria. How can this issue be addressed as a clergy?

Ritual killings have become a new phenomenon for us. In those days, we used to hear that it was native doctors that engaged in things like that. But today because of the degeneration of our moral values and moral standard in society youths have taken over ritual killings in their efforts to get rich quick. And so, the message from me is very simple.

It is to go back from the beginning and that is what I said earlier is to preach God’s will for us as a people, to preach God’s work, to preach diligence, to preach that love of money is part of human dynamics, is to preach that it is wrong to take another life for your own benefit.

Somebody has asked me this question before and I said to him ‘we are all collectively responsible for these vices, because some writers will write songs and they will be singing their song about money, about all kinds of stuff and young people are looking at it.

They will be riding a Limousine, and will be spraying dollars, and they will be looking at him as if he has all kinds of that money. That glamour that people see will attract them to such a lifestyle.

The same thing is applicable to preachers. Preachers must preach the accurate and proper word of God so that we don’t end up leading people astray, leaving people to go after money and all that kind of stuff that makes people lose their sense of humanity.

So, it is a collective effort starting from the home, parents should teach their children and wards and so on and so forth.

You are the PFN chairman in Plateau State, how do think pastors can edify the faith of believers towards achieving the salvation of Jesus Christ?

We have a challenge, and the challenge is that there are those who preach and it appears as if all the life that matters is what we get on earth. But Jesus when he came he said ‘repent for the Kingdom of God is near.’

So he was referring people to the kingdom of God, and when we pursue the kingdom of God the Bible said ‘your kingdom come thy will be done.’ When the kingdom comes in our individual live, then we will be able to make perfection in our lives.

So we have as it were the collective responsibility as pastors, as clergymen to commit to rightly dividing the word and importantly to lead the true the word of God, to pursue righteousness, to pursue holiness, and the Bible said without holiness no one can see God.

So if our righteousness is to God then we must pursue the righteousness that would make us see God. So is a critical factor. I hope that preachers will learn to drive the message and drive the message of the Cross!

The issues of yahoo and ritualists are signs of end time. How can these things be addressed?

Well, you have already said it is the sign of end time. We are really at the end time! And the thing we can do as preachers, pastors, Imams, teachers in the class, Government and everybody, we must be involved in ensuring that we address these vices because people see it as a legitimate business. So it is a new phenomenon.

People legitimize yahoo-yahoo. But our preaching must be strong, we must be resolute for it and the government must play their part by ensuring that when people are arrested and proven to be guilty of that act the appropriate punishment should be given to them so that it will serve as a deterrent to others that are attempting to do it.

How comforting is the resurrection hope to Christians?

Yes they should be very comfortable because if Christ did died and raised again, then we have no hope and our hope and salvation is not in the birth of Jesus Christ it is the resurrection of Jesus Christ that revalidate that we sing and we preach earlier, that is the pure message of Jesus Christ, nor that the little child was born in Bethlehem because Jesus Christ was not the only child that is born at that time, but Jesus Christ was the only child that went to the Cross for the sake of our sins.

And if there is anything that we must preach as preachers, that is the message and that is our hope. Because Jesus died and rose and we too when we died we will rise again!

Leah Sharibu has been on the pages of newspapers for years now she has been in captivity. What is your view regarding her continued in captivity?

We are deeply saddened by the issue and truly deeply disturbed about the issue of Leah Sharibu. Leah Sharibu issue has for us become a decimal and pathetic situation. But we refuse to give up hope and we will not give up hope until finally Leah Sharibu is free.

We will stand in faith in support morally, prayerfully and otherwise to her family for Leah Sharibu to be back to her family, back to what she knows as family. And we again urged the government to be just because there is no way to say they don’t know where about. It is very unfortunate.

Somebody knows something! They possibly know something but they are not telling us and that is why she is still in captivity. We plead with the government; we cannot say the government at all levels knows everything.

But we are saying that there are people in the government who are involved personally in trying to ensure she get back home. So we gave them the credit! We also ask for collective efforts.

We want Leah Sharibu back home. Others have returned home and it is not only Leah Sharibu, there are so many that are being kidnapped week in week out. And we are praying and asking the Lord that those people should return home.

Christians in Zamfara have been receiving threats to their lives. What is your call concerning this threat?

If there is anything that affects our people, our plea is that the government in Zamfara State must do all that it needs to do to ensure that no citizen is threatened by any group at all.

The sole responsibility of the government is to ensure that all this did not happen. I remember when there was a threat here on the Plateau that Igbos should vacate this place and leave but what the government did then was to make a strong call. Government came out to say they were averse to such a statement.

And they dealt decisively with everybody who was threatening the peace of the state, whether you call them settlers or whatever. That should be the case there for the government of Zamfara State.

And beyond the government of Zamfara State, northern governors must take a stand so that things like that should not happen. When people are citizens of the state and issue such kinds of threats where do you want them to go? There is nowhere for them to go.

It has alleged that churches place more premium on prosperity over pursuit of salvation?

Prosperity is part of the gospel but not the gospel. Prosperity simply means, in my understanding, soundness; you are healthy in your body as far as I am concerned. But people who lack understanding may think prosperity is all about money, having money, building houses, living in and so on and so forth. But that is not prosperity; that is the deception of the enemy.

The gospel itself is the gospel of prosperity, bringing darkness into light that is prosperity, not just about money. But people narrow the gospel to financial prosperity and personal life, personal aggrandizement, mission of material things but that is not the gospel.

For the life of the man does not consist of the abundance of his possession. ‘

What shall it profit the man when he gets the whole world and loses his soul?’ There is no gain or that. So as we preach, we preach the en-tirety of the gospel of Jesus Christ and we make it relevant for us.

The purpose of the message is salvation, and so if there is no salvation is useless. So whatever we preach must lead us to salvation.

And what is salvation, salvation is freedom from sin, salvation is a covenant of the knowledge of saving grace through Jesus Christ. Every other thing we get in-between is to make our lives here easy on earth.

We are approaching 2023 general elections and there is a call for Christian-Christian ticket or Muslim-Muslim ticket. What should be your advice for this?

Yes, I think the two major religions in Nigeria are Christianity and Islam. And I am a firm believer that for us to preach peace we must be practitioners of peace. In order words, we must come as we relate with political activities in this country from that viewpoint that we must project peace, we must be at the vanguard of peace.

So when you said Muslim-Muslim ticket, where will that leave those who are not Muslims? Same thing when you said Christian- Christian ticket, where will that leave those who are not Christians? We want the government where everybody will feel a sense of belonging.

For us that is the reason why we go for rotation. Because of the diverse nature of this nation it is a necessary thing that we should do. In every ethnic group great people who are capable of leading this nation abound and so we cannot say some people are lagging behind.

No.

Every tribe you go, you have excellent minds with the capacity to lead this nation. Let everybody feel a sense of belonging. If I am a Christian and a Christian is the President, I want my Muslim brother to feel the sense of belonging, whether the Speaker of the House of Representatives or Senate President is a Muslim, let everybody feel the sense of belonging. Let us balance all these things and move ahead as a nation.

Are you in support of rotational arrangement when it comes to political office?

Because of our dynamics, because of the dynamic of this nation, that wouldn’t be a bad idea and some people believe that, no, the good people should be in front. Like I said, every tribe has a good person.

Presently, we have President Buhari who is a Muslim and his tenure will end in 2023. Are you saying that the Christians should be the next President?

I will encourage and support the idea for the sake of equity and balance and for the sake of fairness, a Christian should take over and another time Muslim should take over, and should continue doing that because we must work together in this country. This country is not going to break today. It is not going to break in 50 years to come.

So we must create a system that will work for us and will make you feel that yes, I am a Nigerian and I will be proud of it.’ The Muslim will feel I am a Nigeria and be proud of it and same thing with the Christians.

