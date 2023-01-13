Politics

We won’t hand over our ‘sick’ country to a quack doctor, Onoh hits back at Peter Obi

Spokesman of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign Council Southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has countered the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, who warned about handing over a sick country to a sick president.

Onoh told Obi that he was a quack who issues nostrum testimonials and treats mail patients he has never seen, typical of a quack doctor.

He warned Nigerians that casting their votes for the Labour Party presidential candidate would amount to unpalatable consequences for the nation he referred to as ‘sick,’ pointing out that Nigeria was not as sick as obi claimed.

Onoh, in a statement in Kano State, said: “We agree that our country, like other countries in the world, experiences suffering. It also has the ability of overcoming it, healing takes courage and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the courage even if he has to dig deep to find it unlike the Obidients’ quack Doctor who advertises a positive cure for any disease.

“This same mobile quack doctor told Nigerians he wants to be president so he can replicate what leaders have done in Singapore, Egypt, etc, in Nigeria. Which obviously isn’t the remedy his so-called sick country needs.

“Casting your vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate will only result in unpalatable consequences for our great nation, whom he has disrespected so much and called sick.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he wants to be president so he can replicate the development we did in Lagos in Nigeria, clearly a huge contrast from the international remedy the Labour Party presidential candidate hopes to import. The good news is that Nigeria and Nigerians understand that healing our nation is connected with healing others, we are not a sick country nor have a sick candidate as the quack doctor would wish Nigerians to believe neither are we victims of aging, sickness, and death.

“I ask, take back which country and hand it over to him? Isn’t he afraid of getting infected, too? Clearly this is a clear case of political scam where the thief tells you to break into your father’s house and steal his money and bring to him while he waits in the corner street to receive it and the gullible one falls victim only to realise that he stole his school fees.

“Finally, there is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something tomorrow. Hence, let’s join hands support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and together, we renew hope for Nigeria.”

 

